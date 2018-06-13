AIIMS MBBS 2018 entrance exam results to be annunced on 18 June at 6 pm; check aiimsexams.org

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will announce the MBBS Entrance Exam 2018 results on 18 June at 6 pm on its official website aiimsexams.org, an official from the AIIMS examination cell has confirmed.

Over two lakh candidates have appeared for the AIIMS MBBS entrance examination which was conducted on 26 and 27 May in two shifts, reported The Indian Express.

The report further said that last year, a total of 4,905 candidates qualified in this examination. The cut-off percentage for the general category was 50 per cent, for other backward classe (OBC) it was 45 per cent and for Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) it was 40 per cent.

This year, two new AIIMS campuses offering 50 seats each will also be opened for admissions.

According to NDTV, candidates will be ranked based on the marks scored by them in the exam. Also, if two students score same marks thn the tie will be resolved in the following manner:

- The candidate with a higher percentage in Biology will be given a higher ranking.

- If two students have the same percentage in Biology, candidate with higher percentage in Chemistry will be given a higher ranking.

- If there is a tie in both Biology and Chemistry, the candidate with higher percentile in Physics will be given a higher ranking.

- In case, two candidates have the same percentage in Biology, Chemistry, and Physics, the candidate older by age will be ranked higher.