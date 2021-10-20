As per the revised schedule issued by AIIMS, candidates who have applied earlier can edit the registration and basic information till 5.00 pm on Wednesday

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will close the registration process for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INICET) 2022 today, 20 October. Aspirants, who have not yet applied can do so by visiting the official website of AIIMS at https://www.aiimsexams.ac.in/.

Applicants should note that the registration process for postgraduate (PG) programmes is open till 5.00 pm today. The application process for the PG courses began on 4 October.

Steps to register for AIIMS INICET January 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website - https://www.aiimsexams.ac.in/

Step 2: Search and click on AIIMS INICET January 2022 registration link that is available on the home page

Step 3: As a new page opens, candidates need to enter their login details or register themselves

Step 4: To proceed further, they have to fill in the application form and make the required payment

Step 5: Download the page and take a hard copy of the same for further reference

As per the revised schedule issued by AIIMS, candidates who had applied earlier can edit the registration and basic information till 5.00 pm today, if needed. They are also allowed to make changes in category and city choice even after making payment of the registration fee.

The OBC candidates are required to produce a valid OBC Non-Creamy Layer (NCL) certificate between 17 to 20 October. Also, no extension will be provided for uploading category certificates.