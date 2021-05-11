These vacancies are in as many as 33 departments at the institute including dermatology, cardiology, dentistry, anatomy

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Gorakhpur has announced as many as 127 vacancies for Professors, Additional Professors, Associate Professors, and Assistant Professors.

The recruitment notification has been released on the official website of AIIMS, Gorakhpur, https://aiimsgorakhpur.edu.in/, on 8 May.

These vacancies are in as many as 33 departments at the institute including dermatology, cardiology, dentistry, anatomy.

Currently, the application portal is inactive. It will get activated on the website when the recruitment notification gets published in Employment News. Once the link is available, aspirants can follow these simple steps to fill the application form:

Step 1: Visit the website https://aiimsgorakhpur.edu.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Recruitments’. Hover your pointer over ‘Current’ and then click on ‘Notices’

Step 3: A new page will open. Click on online registration in the section ‘Advertisement For Faculty Recruitment’

Step 4: Fill in your details to register yourself. Then fill the application form. Pay the fee and submit the form

Step 5: Download the AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2021 form

Step 6: Take a print out and keep it safely for future reference

The fee is Rs 3,000 for those belonging to the General, EWS, and OBC categories. All women candidates will be paying Rs 200 as the application fee. The same amount has been decided for aspirants belonging to the categories SC, ST, and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities.

Before applying for these vacancies, candidates need to take a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from their present employer. Else, they will not be allowed to appear for the interview.