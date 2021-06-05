The exam is conducted to grant admission to 571 BSc (H) Nursing seats offered at AIIMS campuses in New Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur and Rishikesh

AIIMS BSc (H) Nursing 2021: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has postponed the AIIMS BSc (H) Nursing entrance examination again due to the surge of the coronavirus cases in the country.

As per an official notice from the institute, keeping in mind the COVID-19 break, AIIMS authorities have decided to postpone the entrance exam which was scheduled to take place in June 2021.

The Institute further mentioned that the revised dates for the same exam will be notified soon via the official portal i.e. aiimsexams.ac.in.

The AIIMS BSc Nursing examination was earlier scheduled to be conducted on 27 June. This exam will be conducted to select candidates who are seeking admission to 571 BSc (H) Nursing seats offered at AIIMS campuses that are located in New Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur and Rishikesh.

Meanwhile, the admit cards for AIIMS BSc (H) Nursing entrance exam were scheduled to be released on 2 July. However, as the exam has been postponed, the process for admission is likely to get delayed.

Candidates who are registered successfully for the examination can download the AIIMS Nursing 2021 admit card after the Institute notifies.

Earlier, the institute had notified that the examination was to be held in a computer-based mode and the mode of language would be English.

The exam will be held for two hours (120 minutes) where aspirants would be required to answer 100 questions. The questions would be objective in nature and will have multiple choices for answers.

Candidates should also note that the marking system will follow +1 for each correct answer and -1 mark for each incorrect answer.

Appearing candidates are requested to keep a check on the official website of AIIMS for important updates and information related to the exam.