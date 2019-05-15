AIIMS Admit Card 2019: Admit card for MBBS entrance examination released, check at aiimsexams.org

AIIMS Admit Card 2019 | The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the admit card for MBBS-2019 Entrance Examination on Thursday on the official website aiimsexams.org.

The AIIMS MBBS 2019 online Entrance Exam will be held on 25 and 26 May. The admit card can only be downloaded from the website.

Steps to download the admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website aiimsexams.org

Step 2: Click on it AIIMS Admit Card 2019

Step 3: Enter login credentials to get the admit card

Step 4: Download the Admit Card and take a printout for further reference

The admit card mentions the rules to be adhered to at the exam centre and related dos and don'ts.

The AIIMS conducts the exams every year for 800 plus seats for the MBBS in its nine institutions located at New Delhi, Patna, Bhopal, Jodhpur, Bhubaneshwar, Rishikesh, Raipur, Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) and Nagpur (Maharashtra).

