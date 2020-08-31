AIHMCT WAT 2020 result declared: Check score of written admission test and merit list at aihmctbangalore.edu.in

The institute has also released the merit list that includes names of 90 students, who will have to take part in the online counselling

AIHMCT WAT 2020 Result declared | Army Institute of Hotel Management & Catering Technology (AIHMCT) Bangalore has declared the result of AIHMCT Written Admission Test (WAT) 2020-21 on its official website aihmctbangalore.edu.in.

The institute has also released the merit list that includes names of 90 students. These students will have to take part in the online counselling for which they must give their nod by 5 September.

According to a report by Careers 360, admission will be granted to the first 60 students to Bachelor of Hotel Management (BHM) course.

The list contains candidates' name, application number, and merit number.

The shortlisted candidates will have to give their acceptance via NEFT of Rs 1 lakh by 3 September.

Those whose names have been mentioned in the list will have to confirm that they are interested by sending an email to authorities.

If any candidate fails to confirm their admission within the stipulated date then his/her admission will be automatically rendered cancelled.

As per AIHM&CT, all the 60 candidates are required to report to the institute campus on 30 September.

Steps to check merit list:

Step 1: Go to the official website - aihmctbangalore.edu.in.

Step 2: Scroll down and click on the tab that reads, "MERIT LIST OF OAT 2020-21".

Step 3: A PDF document will open on your screen. Look for your name in the list.

Direct link to AIHM&CT Merit List of OAT 2020-21 - http://aihmctbangalore.edu.in/pdf/BHM%20course%20-%20Merit%20List%20of%20Candidates%20%20OAT%202020-21.pdf

About AIHM&CT, Bangalore

Army Institute of Hotel Management & Catering Technology is a management institution delivering Hospitality education.The institute offers full time Bachelor’s degree in Hotel Management (BHM) that is for duration of four year. The course is structured to provide professional training to meet the latest standards and trends in the global Hospitality industry.

The degree is offered by the Bangalore University and the programme is approved by All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE).