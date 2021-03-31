AIBE-XV results declared on allindiabarexamination.com; check steps and direct link here

Conducted this year on 24 January, the exam assesses the ability of advocates to practice law in India

The results of the All India Bar Exam (AIBE-XV) have been declared on Tuesday, 30 March, on the official website https://allindiabarexamination.com/ by the Bar Council of India. Conducted this year on 24 January, the exam assesses the ability of advocates to practice law in India.

Candidates can follow these steps to check their results:

Step 1: Visit the website https://allindiabarexamination.com/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the option titled ‘Notification regarding result for AIBE-XV’

Step 3: The section will expand. Now, click on the option ‘Click here

Step 4: A new page will open. Enter your roll number, date of birth, and click on submit

Step 5: Check your AIBE-XV result. Download it

Step 6: Take a print out of the scorecard and save it for future reference

Alternatively, candidates can also visit the direct link provided below and follow step 4 to 6 in order to check, download and save their results.

Direct link: http://aibe15.allindiabarexamination.com/result.aspx

The notification states that if candidates get the message “To be declared later” while trying to access results then it is in the withheld category. After 7-10 working days, their results will be declared.

Aspirants whose scorecards are still not available may be notified through email or SMS. They should also check the website for related updates.

The Bar Council of India, on 22 March, had declared that the results will be available by the fourth week of March. However, the results have been delayed. The previous notification stated that it will be declared in the third week of March.