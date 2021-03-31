AIBE-XV results declared on allindiabarexamination.com; check steps and direct link here
Conducted this year on 24 January, the exam assesses the ability of advocates to practice law in India
The results of the All India Bar Exam (AIBE-XV) have been declared on Tuesday, 30 March, on the official website https://allindiabarexamination.com/ by the Bar Council of India. Conducted this year on 24 January, the exam assesses the ability of advocates to practice law in India.
Candidates can follow these steps to check their results:
Step 1: Visit the website https://allindiabarexamination.com/
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the option titled ‘Notification regarding result for AIBE-XV’
Step 3: The section will expand. Now, click on the option ‘Click here
Step 4: A new page will open. Enter your roll number, date of birth, and click on submit
Step 5: Check your AIBE-XV result. Download it
Step 6: Take a print out of the scorecard and save it for future reference
Alternatively, candidates can also visit the direct link provided below and follow step 4 to 6 in order to check, download and save their results.
Direct link: http://aibe15.allindiabarexamination.com/result.aspx
The notification states that if candidates get the message “To be declared later” while trying to access results then it is in the withheld category. After 7-10 working days, their results will be declared.
Aspirants whose scorecards are still not available may be notified through email or SMS. They should also check the website for related updates.
The Bar Council of India, on 22 March, had declared that the results will be available by the fourth week of March. However, the results have been delayed. The previous notification stated that it will be declared in the third week of March.
also read
All India Bar Examination date announced; online exam to be held on 8 November
The examination was earlier scheduled for 16 August but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic
AIBE-XV 2020: Bar Council of India to release answer key on 30 Jan at allindiabarexamination.com
The results of AIBE XV 2020 will simply be declared as pass or fail and won't include either the total or sectional marks obtained by the candidates
AIBE XV answer key 2021 released at allindiabarexamination.com; report discrepancies in answer key by 7 Feb
BCI has released the entire answer key for the AIBE XV exams for its four sets of question papers