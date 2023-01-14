India

The post explained that everything, from late-night drives to grand Indian weddings, would be the same but would take place under a cover of dense smog

Representational image. AFP

Nowadays, digital artists have been earning immense popularity across social media. The emergence of this community has enabled us to witness some futuristic presentations beyond our imagination thanks to the usage of artificial intelligence (AI). This time, an AI artist has attempted to speculate what India’s capital city Delhi would look like if the ongoing battle with air pollution persists in the future. Currently, Delhi is the most polluted city in the country and the condition has been deteriorating day by day. Even on Saturday, the National Capital Region woke up on a smog-covered morning. Amid this scenario, the visual representation of polluted Delhi in the coming future has struck terror in the hearts of internet users.

The artist named Madhav Kohli took to his personal Twitter handle to share the AI-generated pictures through a long thread. The graphics showed different circumstances with one thing common in all. Each of the characters has a gas mask on their face to combat the polluted air. Kohli tried to apply an apocalyptic theme using darker colour tones in the images in order to highlight the alarming situation.

The post explained that everything, from late-night drives to grand Indian weddings, would be the same but would take place under a cover of dense smog. One of the pictures displays the barely-visible Humayun’s Tomb, while others depict how the extreme pollution would affect everyday life. A person wearing a full-blown suit teamed up with a gas mask, can be seen returning from grocery shopping.

While it’s not quite hard to imagine what awaits in the future due to pollution, these artworks certainly make the prediction more vivid. Users were left frightened wondering about the horrific situation in the upcoming days.

A person sarcastically said, “Transformers are coming.”

Another worried user noted, “Really sad seeing these pictures.”

An individual noted, “All the pics generated by AI are great, somehow they are dark and a bit on the scary side, especially portraits. Not sure what AI has been cooking.”

Here are some other reactions:


Since being surfaced on the internet, Kohli’s Twitter thread has amassed hundreds of likes on the microblogging site. Didn’t the pictures seem like a Hollywood movie? Does the future really have something scary waiting for us?

