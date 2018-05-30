You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

AHSEC likely to declare Assam Class 12th 2018 board exam results tomorrow; check ahsec.nic.in

India FP Staff May 30, 2018 12:02:20 IST

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is expected to declare the results of Class 12th 2018 exams tomorrow (31 May) on its official website. The results can be accessed from ahsec.nic.in or resultsassam.nic.in.

AHSEC secretary Kamal Gogoi told The Indian Express that the Assam board will declare the results on 31 May at 11 am through a press conference. The official further said that students will get their results through the official websites and app likely from 11 am and the marksheets will be available from the respective schools on the same day.

Here are the steps to check the results, once declared:

- Go to the official website: ahsec.nic.in or resultsassam.nic.in
- Click on the link for Class 12th exam results.
- Enter the required details.
- Click on 'submit' and take a print of the score card

The AHSEC examination was conducted from 23 February to 22 March across 850 centres in Assam.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.


Updated Date: May 30, 2018 12:02 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap: Omerta star Rajkummar Rao in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Thursday, April 19, 2018 Watch: National-level skater and coach Dhwanit Rele trains and nurtures budding athletes
  • Monday, May 14, 2018 FOMO Episode 1: Google Assistant, This is America, Sonam's wedding & Global Warming
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores