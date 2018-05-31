Assam result 2018: Assam HSC Class 12 board exam results declared; check score on resultsassam.nic.in

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) declared the results of Assam Board Class 12th exams today on its official website ahsec.nic.in. The results of the Assam Board HS Final Examination (Arts, Science, Commerce) Results, 2018, are also available on resultsassam.nic.in.

Earlier, AHSEC secretary Kamal Gogoi had told The Indian Express that the Assam board would declare the results on 31 May at 11 am through a press conference. The official had further said that students would be able to obtain their results through the official websites and apps likely from 11 am while the mark sheets could be availed from their respective schools on the same day.

Here are the steps to check the results, once declared:



- Click on the link for Class 12th exam results.

- Enter the required details.

- Click on 'submit' and take a print of the score card - Go to the official website: ahsec.nic.in or resultsassam.nic.in - Click on the link for Class 12th exam results.- Enter the required details.- Click on 'submit' and take a print of the score card

The AHSEC examination was conducted from 23 February to 22 March across 850 centres in Assam.