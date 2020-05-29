You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Ahead of remaining Class 10 and 12 exams, CBSE cautions students against unscrupulous persons impersonating board officials

India FP Trending May 29, 2020 12:43:28 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked students and parents to be wary of unscrupulous persons impersonating as officials of the Board. These fraudsters claim to have access to student marks data and demand money in lieu of increasing marks.

Ahead of remaining Class 10 and 12 exams, CBSE cautions students against unscrupulous persons impersonating board officials

File picture of CBSE logo.

The Board has advised schools and students to remain alert and report such matter to local police for “stringent action under the law.”

“The members of the public are also advised to sensitize other public around them. The Board will not be responsible for any such fraudulent transactions and/or consequences arising out of it,” said Anurag Tripathi, secretary, CBSE.

The CBSE has also announced the schedule for remaining Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations. The exams will be conducted between 1 and 15 July.

The Board has asked candidates to carry hand sanitizers and cover their nose and mouth with a mask or a cloth in view of the pandemic. They have also been advised to maintain social distancing at the exam centre.

Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal recently said that students who have moved back to their hometowns due to coronavirus can appear for their remaining CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations from their home districts.

Updated Date: May 29, 2020 12:43:28 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

When can India expect to achieve herd immunity?

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 29 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: May 29 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres