Ahead of remaining Class 10 and 12 exams, CBSE cautions students against unscrupulous persons impersonating board officials

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked students and parents to be wary of unscrupulous persons impersonating as officials of the Board. These fraudsters claim to have access to student marks data and demand money in lieu of increasing marks.

The Board has advised schools and students to remain alert and report such matter to local police for “stringent action under the law.”

“The members of the public are also advised to sensitize other public around them. The Board will not be responsible for any such fraudulent transactions and/or consequences arising out of it,” said Anurag Tripathi, secretary, CBSE.

The CBSE has also announced the schedule for remaining Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations. The exams will be conducted between 1 and 15 July.

The Board has asked candidates to carry hand sanitizers and cover their nose and mouth with a mask or a cloth in view of the pandemic. They have also been advised to maintain social distancing at the exam centre.

Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal recently said that students who have moved back to their hometowns due to coronavirus can appear for their remaining CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations from their home districts.