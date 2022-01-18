Ahead of Punjab polls, Election Commission transfers two DCs, eight SSPs
Giving details, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Punjab Dr S Karuna Raju said that the ECI has appointed Girish Dayalan as DC-cum-DEO Ferozepur, while Vineet Kumar will be the new DC-cum-DEO for Bathinda
Chandigarh: Ahead of Punjab Assembly Elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday transferred two Deputy Commissioners-cum-District Election Officers (DEOs) and eight Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) in the state.
Giving details, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Punjab Dr S Karuna Raju said that the ECI has appointed Girish Dayalan as DC-cum-DEO Ferozepur, while Vineet Kumar will be the new DC-cum-DEO for Bathinda.
Similarly, the ECI has appointed Harjeet Singh as SSP SAS Nagar, Dhruman H Nimbale as SSP Hoshiarpur, Patil Ketan Baliram as SSP Ludhiana Rural, Deepak Hilori as SSP Amritsar Rural, Gulneet Singh Khurana as SSP Tarn Taran, Amneet Kondal as SSP Bathinda, Sandeep Kumar Malik as SSP Sri Muktsar Sahib and Sartaj Singh Chahal as SSP Fatehgarh Sahib, Raju said.
