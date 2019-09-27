Ahead of NCP chief Sharad Pawar's visit to ED at 2 pm, Mumbai Police imposes Section 144 outside agency's office at Ballard Estate

Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) have been issued outside the Enforcement Directorate's office at Ballard Estate in South Mumbai and in surrounding areas as Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar will present himself before premium agency's office at 2 pm on Friday.

Pawar, named in a money-laundering case by the ED in connection with a scam at Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank, has said he will visit the ED office. However, the ED has not summoned Pawar or anyone else named in the case as of yet.

The registration of the case against Pawar had drawn angry reactions from the NCP whose workers staged protests in Mumbai, Aurangabad, Solapur, Beed, Thane, Nashik and his home turf Baramati in Pune district, among other parts of the state.

Anticipating similar protests on Friday, orders prohibiting movement of groups of people under section 144 have been imposed outside the ED office, a police official said on Thursday night.

"State NCP's office is in the same area and there is a possibility that a large number of NCP supporters would gather during Pawar's visit," he said.

On Thursday, a late-night communication from the police said that prohibitory orders have also been imposed under the jurisdictions of Colaba, Cuffe Parade, Marine Drive, Dongri, Azad Maidan, JJ Marg and MRA Marg police stations.

Pawar asked party men not to gather near the central agency's office and ensure people are not inconvenienced.

"As mentioned during my press conference yesterday, I will be visiting the Mumbai ED office at Ballard Estate on Friday, 27 September, at 14.00 hrs. @MumbaiPolice @NCPspeaks," Pawar tweeted on Thursday, adding, "I appeal to all my NCP cadre and supporters not to gather near the ED office premises," he said.

With the ED expected to not allow Pawar entry into its office on Friday, NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said the party patriarch will still persist with his decision to visit the agency's premises in South Mumbai.

I appeal to all my NCP cadre and supporters not to gather near the ED office premises. Keeping our tradition to honour the constitution and respect for institutions, I request your co-operation to the police and other government agencies. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) September 26, 2019

ED officials, meanwhile have said that the decision to question any person or accused in a case is the prerogative of the "investigating officer" and such a decision is taken when there are reasons to do so.

Pawar has not been summoned yet, they said, adding the Maratha strongman will be called for questioning and recording of a statement "whenever it is required". Asked about it, Malik said, "Pawar Saheb will go ahead with the decision to visit the office. We are not afraid. Instead of them (the ED) calling us, we will visit it."

The NCP patriarch has already said he would "voluntarily" visit the ED office and co-operate with the probe agency given his faith in the Constitution. The former Union minister, however, has also asserted he would not bow before the 'throne' of Delhi, apparently referring to the BJP-led government at the Centre.

The veteran leader has been maintaining he was not associated with the bank in any capacity and questioned the timing of the registration of the case which comes just weeks ahead of the 21 October Assembly polls in Maharashtra.

The ED has filed a money laundering case against Pawar, his nephew Ajit Pawar, a former deputy chief minister, and others in connection with the scam. An Enforcement Case Information Report, equivalent to a police FIR, has been registered by the central agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The case is based on a Mumbai Police FIR which had named former chairmen of the bank, Ajit Pawar, an ex-deputy chief minister of the state, and 70 erstwhile functionaries of the cooperative lender.

The NCP has termed the ED case as politically motivated.

Police had imposed restrictions on assembly of people in the area where the ED office is located last month when MNS chief Raj Thackeray had appeared before agency officials in a separate money laundering case.

With inputs from PTI