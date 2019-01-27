You are here:
Ahead of Narendra Modi's visit, MDMK holds 'black flag' protests in Madurai; party says Centre not addressing Tamil Nadu's concerns

India Asian News International Jan 27, 2019 14:54:35 IST

Madurai: Holding black flags, black balloons and banners, the opposition Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) staged demonstrations in Madurai on Sunday against Prime Minister Narendra Modi who visited the city.

MDMK party leaders and volunteers walked with black flags, black balloons and festoons through the streets of Madurai, expressing their displeasure against the government at the Centre for not looking after the interests of the state. The protesters had written down their demands on placards.

The prime minister laid the foundation stone for an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Madurai and addressed a public rally in the city.

Updated Date: Jan 27, 2019 14:54:35 IST

