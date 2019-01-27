Ahead of Narendra Modi's visit, MDMK holds 'black flag' protests in Madurai; party says Centre not addressing Tamil Nadu's concerns

Madurai: Holding black flags, black balloons and banners, the opposition Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) staged demonstrations in Madurai on Sunday against Prime Minister Narendra Modi who visited the city.

MDMK party leaders and volunteers walked with black flags, black balloons and festoons through the streets of Madurai, expressing their displeasure against the government at the Centre for not looking after the interests of the state. The protesters had written down their demands on placards.

Madurai, Tamil Nadu: Visuals of protest led by MDMK Chief Vaiko against PM Narendra Modi’s visit to the city today. pic.twitter.com/X8OtzJmMPV — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2019

The prime minister laid the foundation stone for an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Madurai and addressed a public rally in the city.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.