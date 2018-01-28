Ahead of Madhya Pradesh polls, industrial training institute makes students pledge not to vote for BJP

Teachers at Vijaylaxmi Industrial Training Institute in Madhya Pradesh's Itarsi have made students take a unique pledge. For the upcoming Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, the teachers asked students not to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or support it in any manner until it stops conducting online examinations.

#WATCH Teachers of Vijaylaxmi Industrial Training Institute in Itarsi ask students to take pledge not to vote for BJP in the upcoming elections & support it in any manner until it stops online examinations #MadhyaPradesh (26.01.18) pic.twitter.com/PY3S721Mbq — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2018

The incident reportedly took place during the Republic Day celebrations on 26 January. The students can be seen standing in lines and taking the pledge. The students were also made to pledge that they will convince at least three others to take a similar vow in the next 24 hours.

According to Zee News, there is a lot of opposition in Madhya Pradesh against exams being conducted online. The Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh are scheduled for later this year but both the major parties – BJP and Congress – have already begun preparing for them. The BJP is currently in power in the state.