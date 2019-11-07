Ahead of Ayodhya verdict, Mayawati says legal, constitutional responsibility of Centre and UP govt to guarantee security of people

Lucknow, Nov 7 (PTI) Ahead of the verdict in the Ayodhya case, BSP supremo Mayawati on Thursday said it was the constitutional and legal responsibility of the Centre and State government to guarantee the security of people and ensure that their daily life is not disrupted.

The Supreme Court is likely to deliver its verdict on the emotive Ayodhya issue before Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi retires on 17 November.

"In the Ayodhya case, the verdict is expected soon due to which there are uneasiness and valid doubts in the minds of people. I appeal to all countrymen to respect the court's order which is in the interest of the country and people," Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

1. अयोध्या प्रकरण के सम्बंध में मा सुप्रीम कोर्ट का फैसला आजकल में ही आने की संभावना है जिसको लेकर जनमानस में बेचैनी व विभिन्न आशंकायें स्वाभाविक हैं। ऐसे में समस्त देशवासियों से विशेष अपील है कि वे कोर्ट के फैसले का हर हाल में सम्मान करें यही देशहित व जनहित में सर्वोत्तम उपाय है — Mayawati (@Mayawati) November 7, 2019

In a separate tweet, she said, "It is the constitutional and legal responsibility of the Centre and State government to guarantee the security of people, their property, their religion and ensure their daily life is not disrupted."

2. साथ ही, सत्ताधारी पार्टी व केन्द्र एवं राज्य सरकारों की भी यह संवैधानिक व कानूनी जिम्मेदारी बनती है कि वे इस खास मौके पर लोगों के जानमाल व मज़हब के सुरक्षा की हर प्रकार की गारण्टी सुनिश्चित करें और सामान्य जनजीवन को प्रभावित न होने दें। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) November 7, 2019

A five-judge Constitution bench led by the CJI had reserved its verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case on 16 October after a marathon 40-day hearing.

