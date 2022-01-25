Ahead of Assembly elections, Rahul Gandhi to visit Punjab on 27 Jan; to hold virtual rally in Jalandhar

According to the schedule shared by Navjot Singh Sidhu, the former Congress President will begin his tour from Amritsar by paying obeisance at Golden Temple, Durgiana Mandir and Bhagwan Valmiki Mandir

New Delhi: Ahead of the Assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Punjab on 27 January, informed state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, Sidhu said, "Our Visionary leader Rahul Gandhi Ji is visiting Punjab on 27 January. Every Congress worker looks forward to welcoming him in Punjab."

According to the schedule shared by Sidhu, the former Congress President will begin his tour from Amritsar by paying obeisance at Golden Temple, Durgiana Mandir and Bhagwan Valmiki Mandir along with the 117 candidates, before proceeding towards Jalandhar by road.

In Jalandhar, the Congress MP will also conduct a virtual rally "Punjab Fateh" at White Diamond, Mithapur, Jalandhar.

Punjab will go to the assembly polls on 20 February. The counting of votes will take place on 10 March.

