AgustaWestland case: Delhi court issues production warrant against lawyer Gautam Khaitan in chopper scam

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday issued a production warrant against lawyer Gautam Khaitan, who is an accused in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar issued his production warrant and posted the matter for hearing on 9 May.

Khaitan had been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI a few years ago in connection with their probe but was granted bail in the case.

