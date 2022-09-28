Agra: In a bizarre incident, party workers of Bhartiya Janata party (BJP) and Bhartiya Kisan Union (Swaraj) fought inside a police station in Kasganj of Agra injuring nearly 50 people with grievous injuries, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident reportedly occurred on Monday night when the BKU (Swaraj) workers were allegedly protesting over ‘false cases’ at Kotwali police station. Reports suggests that the BKU protests were on since morning while BJP workers in an attempt to intervene, joined later in the evening.

The BKU workers have also claimed in several media reports that they were attacked by the BJP workers with sticks and rods inside the police station.

Reports say that the cops lathi-charged the mob to control the law and order situation at the Police station.

"The attack on farmers was pre-planned. We had been protesting at the PS since morning. Later in the evening, power supply in the area was cut off. BJP members then barged into the PS and launched an attack on us. Soon, police resorted to lathicharge, targeting our workers.

Meanwhile, National president of BKU (Swaraj), Kuldeep Pandey, claimed that BJP’s district president KP Singh and party’s kisan morcha district head Devendra Singh Lodhi led the mob who attacked workers of his party inside the police station with sticks and rods.

“Over 100 people have been hurt. Around 40 farmers have suffered head injuries and fractures. Some received treatment in Kasganj while others were referred to Aligarh,” Pandey told TOI reporter.

Police however have registered cross FIRs against both the groups along with one by the local SHO naming 52 identified and 150 unidentified farmers.

Several videos of the incident also emerged the next day and are taking rounds on social media platforms.

Chief medical officer (CMO) of Kasganj informed that the hospital admitted nearly 47 injured people. The BKU

(Swaraj) farmers however claimed the number of injured cases to be over 100.

BKU (Swaraj) leader Sujeet Satyadarshi claimed that The attack was pre-planned, “We had been protesting at the police station since morning. Later in the evening, power supply in the area was cut off. BJP members then barged into the police station and launched an attack on us,” he said.

BBGTS Murthy, Superintendent of Police in (Kasganj) said that the people of BKU (Swaraj) had mobbed the police station since morning, “Despite being told to move several times, the group did not move, later they also fought with another group after which police had to lathi-charge the people in order to control law and order situation,” he said.

SP Murthy added that a detailed investigation of the matter is underway, arrests will be made soon.

CMO Kishore said, “Medical examination of 47 people was conducted in presence of senior administration and police officials. Sixteen of them had grievous injuries and were referred to a high medical centre in Aligarh.”

Responding to the allegations, KP Singh said, “Kuldeep Pandey runs a fake farm union. The allegations he has made against BJP party workers are wrong.”

Kasganj MLA Devendra Singh Rajput added, “Kuldeep has 28 criminal cases pending against him. He is an extortionist and has nothing to do with the interest of the farmers.”

(With inputs from agencies)

