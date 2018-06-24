Football world cup 2018

After two-week delay, monsoon likely to enter Bihar next week, provide respite from heat, says IMD

India Indo-Asian News Service Jun 24, 2018 07:57:49 IST

Patna: The much awaited monsoon is likely to enter Bihar by next week, ushering in good news for millions who have been reeling under a heatwave like condition, an official on Saturday said.

According to the Met Department official in Patna, monsoon is set to hit Bihar in the next two to three days. It has already been delayed by nearly two weeks.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

It hits the state between 10-12 June. But no monsoon till the third week of June has triggered fears of deficit rainfall, which could result in a drought-like situation.

There has been a heatwave in Bihar since last week. "Only rains could bring relief from the scorching heat. There will be rains soon and temperature will come down by two to four degrees," the official added.

Temperature have been hovering above 40 degrees Celsius since the last ten days in Patna and Gaya districts.

Farmers were hoping for a normal monsoon like in 2017 which had helped them increase their paddy output. But the delayed arrival of it is set to hit paddy sowing.


