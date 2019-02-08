After two days of ED grilling, Robert Vadra asked to appear before agency again on Saturday in money laundering case

New Delhi: After two days of grilling, Robert Vadra, son-in-law of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, has been summoned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) once again on Saturday in a money laundering case.

Vadra was on Thursday questioned for the second consecutive day in the same case. His questioning started at around 9.20 am. Later, around 9.20 pm, his wife and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi reached the ED office. Thereafter, the duo headed back to their residence in their heavily guarded convoy as per their entitlements.

Vadra’s lawyer KTS Tulsi alleged that the ED was leaking information about its questioning of Vadra, Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s brother-in-law. He argued that the probe agency has nothing concrete against his client.

Vadra was questioned for around six hours for the first time in the case on Wednesday. The probe agency has alleged that Vadra owns several properties in the United Kingdom.

Led by a joint director, the ED team comprising a deputy director and five other officers questioned Vadra.

The Patiala House court has granted interim bail to Vadra on 2 to 16 February in connection with the case.

