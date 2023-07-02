After someone 'shat' in the water tank and contaminated it, residents of this Tamil Nadu village asked to take DNA test

Residents of Vengaivayal, a village in Tamil Nadu, found themselves at the center of a controversy when their water tank was contaminated with excrement.

In response, the CB-CID (Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department) initiated an investigation and requested DNA tests from the community members.

However, the eight residents belonging to the SC (Scheduled Caste) community, who considered themselves as victims rather than culprits, expressed their reluctance to comply with the request during a hearing at a special court.

The Special Court for Exclusive Trial of Cases Registered under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, presided over by Judge Jeyanthi S, listened to all parties involved and decided to deliberate on the CB-CID’s DNA testing request.

The court set July 4 as the date to make a final decision regarding the matter.

The sequence of events leading up to this hearing began when the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court instructed the special court to summon the eight residents who had previously refused to undergo DNA testing in April.

On Friday, the eight residents were summoned to present their opinions on the matter before the court, which took place on Saturday.

During the hearing, the eight residents firmly asserted that they were victims, not the accused, in the water contamination case.

They argued that the request for DNA testing treated them as suspects when they were innocent.

Consequently, they declined the CB-CID’s request and submitted a written statement expressing their refusal to the court.

Meanwhile, CB-CID DSP Palpandi informed the court that the eight residents were among 169 individuals identified to undergo DNA testing.

They clarified that the intention was not to single out these residents but to establish conclusive evidence in the case, as no other evidence was available.

