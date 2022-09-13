A day after he was seen arguing with Gujarat cops who stopped him on his way to an auto driver’s house in Ahmedabad, Delhi CM on Tuesday reached out to the police force saying that he will implement the grade pay for them if voted to power in poll-bound Gujarat.

New Delhi: A day after he was seen arguing with Gujarat cops who stopped him on his way to an auto driver’s home in Ahmedabad, AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday reached out to the police force saying that he will implement the grade pay for them if voted to power in poll-bound Gujarat.

“I supported you on your grade pay and all other issues. We will definitely implement it after our government is formed. We are with you. There are only two months left. If BJP people tell you to do any wrong thing, then refuse. Do not fear. BJP is going, Aam Aadmi Party is coming,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

गुजरात पुलिस से मेरा निवेदन – आपके ग्रेड पे और अन्य सभी मुद्दों पर मैंने आपका साथ दिया। हमारी सरकार बनने के बाद हम पक्का लागू करेंगे। हम आपके साथ हैं बस दो महीने बचे हैं। भाजपा वाले आपको कोई ग़लत काम करने को बोलें तो मना कर दो। डरो मत भाजपा जा रही है, आम आदमी पार्टी आ रही है — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 13, 2022

Kejriwal had last month promised the police force in Gujarat a salary that is at par with their counterparts in other states, if the party comes to power.

Policemen in Gujarat have been demanding a revision in grade pay which is among the lowest as compared to other states.

Kejriwal had announced a slew of “guarantees”, including free electricity up to 300 units per month, allowances for women and unemployed youth, free and quality healthcare and education and creation of jobs in his multiple visits to the state.

On Monday, Kejriwal had a heated argument with some police officials outside a five-star hotel where he is staying over security protocols as the chief minister was not ready to take along policemen with him to the house of his host – auto-rickshaw driver Vikram Dantani.

Kejriwal, who is on a two-day Gujarat visit as part of the AAP’s campaign for the upcoming Assembly polls, addressed a gathering of auto-rickshaw drivers in Ahmedabad in the afternoon.

In a video posted by AAP’s Gujarat unit on Twitter, Kejriwal is seen entering into an argument with a policeman who stops him citing security reasons.

“We don’t want your security. You can take your security away. Why are you forcing us? You are treating us like hostages,” the Delhi CM who was accompanied by two of his party colleagues in an auto can be heard saying.

The policeman can be heard telling Kejriwal that the state government sent an official communication regarding the Delhi CM’s security.

Kejriwal then asked the cop to provide security to “his leaders.”

As the video went viral on social media, Kejriwal was quick to douse the fire and wooed the Gujarat police personnel with the promise of implementing the grade pay for them if voted to power in the state.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal on Tuesday promised to provide the people of Gujarat a “corruption-free” government if the Aam Aadmi Party comes to power in the state currently governed by the BJP.

The AAP’s national convener announced that if his party voted to power in Gujarat, where the Assembly elections are due later this year, it will ensure its chief minister, ministers as well as lawmakers from other parties and government officers do not indulge in corruption and are jailed if caught doing so.

“Whosoever I met in Gujarat said there is corruption everywhere. One has to pay bribe to get a government work done. There is corruption at the lower level and at the top also there are scams. If one speaks against it, he is threatened…there is corruption and hooliganism everywhere in Gujarat,” Kejriwal claimed while talking to reporters at a gathering in Ahmedabad.

With inputs from agencies

