After Salman Khan, now Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal get death threat
The case has been registered at the Santacruz Police Station and police has started investigating the matter
Mumbai: A case has been registered against an unidentified man for allegedly giving life threats to actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal through social media, police said.
The case has been registered at the Santacruz Police Station and police has started investigating the matter.
Katrina and Vicky got married in December last year.
Earlier in June, an unsigned letter issuing threats to Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan was found near the Bandra Bandstand promenade in Mumbai.
