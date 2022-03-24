After petrol-diesel price hike, IGL raises PNG, CNG rates in Delhi-NCR; Here's the revised rates
The price of one kg CNG has reached Rs 59.01 per kg in Delhi and in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, CNG will cost Rs 61.58 per kg and in Gurugram the price is at Rs 67.37per per kg
New Delhi: Days after the oil companies raised the prices of petrol and diesel, the Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on Thursday increased the rate of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by Rs 1 per kilogram.
The price of one kg CNG has reached Rs 59.01 per kg in Delhi. The new price will come into effect from today, March 24.
In Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, the CNG will cost Rs 61.58 per kg and in Gurugram the price is at Rs 67.37per per kg.
Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has hiked the price of domestic piped natural gas (PNG) in Delhi by Rs 1 per standard cubic meter (SCM) to Rs 36.61 per unit. The new price will come into effect from today, March 24. pic.twitter.com/Swl1otUWWO
The IGL has also increased the price of domestic piped natural gas (PNG) by Rs1 per standard cubic meter (SCM) effective from Thursday.
The new rates will come into effect from today. The move will affect more than 72 lakh domestic households.
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise per litre for the second consecutive day across the country on Wednesday. In the first hike in four months, the fuel prices were raised on Tuesday.
