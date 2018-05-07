After Manohar Lal Khattar's remarks on namaz in public, Taslima Nasreen says similar rules should apply for other worshippers too

Just a day after Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said namaz should be restricted to mosques, eidgahs or private places, Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen has said that it "should be applicable for other worshippers too."

In a tweet, Nasreen said that "namaz should be offered at mosque and eidgah. Makes sense. Should be applicable for other worshipers too. Blocking public places not good."

Khattar had said, "Our point of view is that namaz should be offered in the precincts of religious places like mosques and Eidgahs, and if there is shortage of place for offering namaz, it should be done at private places." His remarks came in the wake of alleged disruptions of namaz by right-wing groups at multiple locations in Gurugram.

Over the last two weeks, namaz was disrupted at Wazirabad, the Atul Kataria Chowk, the Cyber Park, the Bakhtawar Chowk and at the South City, the police said.

The disruptions were caused allegedly by members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, the Bajrang Dal, the Hindu Kranti Dal, the Gau Rakshak Dal and the Shiv Sena, they said.

Meanwhile, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has said that prayer promotes peace and no tension should be allowed in the name of worshipping God.

The minority affairs minister also said the Haryana government was "very sensitive" towards the issue and that Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar himself had clarified that his regime was not against offering prayers.

Naqvi, however, added that if there was any complaint in this connection, the issue had to be settled amicably.

With inputs from agencies