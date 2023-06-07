After kidnapping bid on 2 students, JNU bars entry of outside vehicles post 10 pm

The security department of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Wednesday announced that entry of outside vehicles on the campus will be restricted from 10 pm to 6 am.

This comes after a case of molestation was reported on the campus.

“The competent authority has taken a serious view of the recent incidents where outsiders entered the JNU campus and created law and order problems during the night hours. In view of this, it has been decided to restrict the entry of outside vehicles from 10 pm to 6 am,” the university said in a notice.

Those residing on the JNU campus will have to produce their identity cards at the entry, and have been advised to confirm their guests at the main gate either in person or through a phone call.

“All residents of JNU are requested to produce their identity cards at the entry gate whenever asked by the JNU Security. Further, all residents are advised to confirm and identify their guests at the main gate either in person or through phone call. All the stakeholders are requested to cooperate with the security to ensure safe and secure campus,” the statement said.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) on Wednesday alleged that some inebriated men in a car entered the campus and attempted to kidnap two students.

The incident took place on Tuesday night and police have registered two cases based on complaints from students of the university.

“Two complaints — one regarding physical assault and another on molestation, attempt to kidnap — have been received from JNU students. Cases have been registered,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said.

The DCP said the accused and the vehicle are same in both the cases and they have been identified. Further investigation is on, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

