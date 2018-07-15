After Burari, 6 members of a family found dead in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh; deceased under pressure due to debts, claims note

Six members of a Marwari family allegedly committed suicide in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district. A note recovered from the scene mentions that the family was under a lot of pressure due to debts and losses in business. The dead includes two men, two children, and two women.

According to a News18 Hindi report, the incident took place in an apartment near Khajanchi Talab in Hazaribagh. The report said that when the police arrived at the scene, they found six people — two men including the head of the family, two women and two children dead. The neighbours of the deceased family had informed the police.

According to the police, a note has been recovered from the scene which mentions that the family, which runs a dry fruit shop, was under a lot of pressure due to debts and losses in business, the report added. The police, however, said that they are still investigating the incident, and will be able to offer any clarity only after that.

A report in Zee News, said that while "five members of members of the Marwari family allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves, the sixth person jumped off the roof of the house".

The report identified the deceased as Mahavir Maheswari, 70, his wife Kiran Maheshwari, 65, their son Naresh Agrawal, 40, his wife 38-year-old Priti Agrawal, and their two kids — Aman, 8, and Anjali, 6.

This is the second incident in July where an entire family has been found dead. Earlier this month, 11 members of a family in Burari, New Delhi, were found dead in their house.

The bodies of 10 members of the family were found hanging from an iron mesh attached to the ceiling on July 1, while that of Narayan Devi was found lying on the floor in another room of the house. According to reports, claimed that the family may have committed suicide, however, the investigation is still underway.