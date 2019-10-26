After 3000-tonne tanker carrying naptha grounded in Goa's Panaji, govt seeks aid of experts from Mumbai and Pune

Panaji: The Goa government on Saturday said they have sought the help of experts from Pune and Mumbai to control any possible tragedy emerging due to a tanker carrying naphtha getting grounded off the Goa coast.

The unmanned 3000-tonne tanker, which was anchored off Mormugao Port Trust harbour, drifted towards Raj Bhavan at Dona Paula near here on Thursday.

"We are talking to experts from Mumbai and Pune since naphtha is highly inflammable. If the sea gets calm, then the oil and diesel will be pumped out from the vessel and transferred into smaller boats," said state Ports Minister Michael Lobo.

Lobo blamed the Mormugao Port Trust for the incident. Earlier, the tanker owner had assured the state government that another vessel would be brought in by Sunday to empty it of naphtha.

