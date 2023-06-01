After 15 years, 80 court dates, judge gives THIS unique sentence to UP man for his teenage love letter

A young man in Uttar Pradesh has been put to a unique verdict. His offence: 15 years ago, still a minor, he had written a love letter to a girl. The letter was also strewn with a few threats.

The girl’s mother had lodged an FIR over the letter, also alleging molestation.

That was 15 years ago, in 2008 in up’s Banda.

The man ultimately told a court that after so long he was now unable to fight anymore. He confessed to his crime.

This was after 15 years and close to 80 court dates with several judges changed in the meantime.

The court took a lenient view of his situation since he also apologised to the judge, vowing not to do such a thing ever in future.

In response, the judge modified the one-year jail demanded by the prosecuting advocate, to one-year probation, requiring the accused to remain under the supervision of the prosecuting officer.

Any further wrongdoing may result in punishment. As part of terms of probation, the accused must also appear before the Probation Officer on the first day of each month. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 on the convict.

According to the initial complaint, the boy had sent explicit letters to the underage daughter of the complainant and had also molested her.

During the trial, Prosecution Officer Rajesh Kumar, who represented the case advocating for a one-year sentence, presented all the relevant arguments before the court.

Case details

The case originates from a village within the Kotwali city jurisdiction. In 2008, the woman residing there approached the police station to allege that her 14-year-old daughter was molested on her way to school.

The woman’s complaint also included an incident on May 21, 2008, where a minor boy allegedly sent explicit letters to her daughter through the hands of her younger son.

These letters contained threats, stating that if they reported the matter to the police, harm would come to them and their family.

The police promptly registered a case against the accused, and subsequently, the matter was taken to court.

