Afghan female PhD Student from Lucknow University suspended over stalking and defaming roommate on social media

A female student from Afghanistan pursuing a PhD in the Public Administration Department at Lucknow University faced suspension due to alleged indiscipline on the campus.

The Lucknow University proctor office issued the suspension notice on Saturday after the student was found to have engaged in ‘shady’ activities.

According to the investigation, the student misused the government ID of an Indian girl studying at the university to get phone numbers which she later used for stalking and creating fake ids on social media.

According to reports, she used the phone number to mentally harass another student from Afghanistan who was pursuing her BCA degree.

Both of them were residing as roommates in the Nivedita girls’ hostel on the university campus, previously.

The conflict between the two students led the PhD scholar to take pictures and videos of the BCA student, which she then used to create a fake Instagram account.

Using this fake account, she posted inappropriate messages in Persian, tagging the victim’s family members in the posts.

A senior official from Lucknow University revealed, “The Indian student had entrusted her government ID to the Afghan research scholar to assist her. However, the scholar misused it to obtain a SIM card in her name and subsequently created a fraudulent social media profile for the victim, uploading explicit content.”

Upon receiving a complaint from the victim, the proctor’s office investigated the matter and confirmed the allegations against the Afghan research scholar.

Consequently, she was suspended and issued a show cause notice. University officials also discovered that she had used the acquired SIM card to harass other girls.

The chief proctor, Rakesh Dwivedi, stated, “The accused girl has been suspended until further inquiry. Her hostel allocation and other university privileges have been revoked, and she is prohibited from entering the campus.”

Lucknow University has given the PhD student three days to provide a written explanation. Failure to comply within the given timeframe will result in severe actions taken against her, assuming her inability to defend herself against the charges.