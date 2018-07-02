Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Afghan envoy condemns Jalalabad attack, says the country and India are victims of terror from a 'common source'

India Press Trust of India Jul 02, 2018 22:39:53 IST

New Delhi: India and Afghanistan must stand together to free the two countries from terrorism, Afghan envoy to New Delhi Shaida Abdali said on Monday, condemning the terror attack in Jalalabad in which 19 people, including a number of Sikhs, were killed. In a clear reference to Pakistan, Abdali said India and Afghanistan have been victims of terrorism from a "common source" and the time has come for the international community to deal with it effectively.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

He said the Afghan government will try to find whether the attack in eastern Afghanistan on Sunday was carried out by groups from across border or from some other place. "Afghanistan and India have been victims of terrorism from the same source. We have to stand together with rest of the world to fight terrorism," Abdali said.

He said Afghanistan has been a victim of terrorism almost on a daily basis but it has the resolve to defeat the menace. "It was an attack on Afghan democracy, attack on Afghan values, freedom of religion and on our diversity," he said.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday met the family members of some of the victims of the suicide bombing attack. The meeting took place at JN Bhavan in New Delhi. Avtar Singh Khalsa, a Sikh leader who had planned to contest the upcoming parliamentary elections in Afghanistan, was killed in the attack. The Afghan envoy said though the attack has been claimed by Daish, or the Islamic State group, it is a fact that terrorism into Afghanistan is coming from across border.


Updated Date: Jul 02, 2018 22:39 PM

Also Watch

FIFA World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi's genius shines against Nigeria, helps Argentina extend stay in Russia
  • Thursday, June 28, 2018 No medicines, doctors or staff: A Faizabad primary health centre that is located in the middle of a forest
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Wednesday, June 27, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez may be fit in time for round of 16 fixture against Portugal
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Belgium
:
Japan
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
Switzerland
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Colombia
:
England
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
France
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Brazil
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Russia
:
Croatia
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores