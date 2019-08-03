AFCAT Admit Card 2019: Hall ticket release date delayed to 5 August; follow afcat.cdac.in for updates

AFCAT Admit Card 2019 | The Indian Air Force (IAF), which was supposed to release the admit card for Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) on Friday (2 August), will now release it on Monday (5 August) at 1 pm.

Candidates who have applied for the common admission test will be able to download their hall tickets from the IAF's official portal – afcat.cdac.in. The notification on the website read, "Admit Card for AFCAT 02/2019 will be available for download through Candidate Login from 5 August, 2019 (1:00 pm) onward."

The AFCAT exam is scheduled to be conducted to be on 24 and 25 August in various centres, The Times of India reported.

Steps to download AFCAT admit card 2019:

Step 1: Visit IAF's official portal — afcat.cdac.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'AFCAT admit card 2019'

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page

Step 4: Enter your log-in credentials – your email ID and password

Step 6: Your AFCAT admit card 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download your hall ticket and take a printout of the same for future use

It is essential to paste a self attested photograph, same as uploaded in the application form, in space provided on the hall ticket. Candidates will be allowed entry to the exam hall upon showing the admit card and a photo identity proof – college ID, passport, driving license, aadhaar card, PAN card, voters ID card.

Reporting time and center for exam shall be printed in the call letter.