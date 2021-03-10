AFCAT 01/2021 results declared on afcat.cdac.in; check steps to view your score here

The exam was conducted on 20, 21 and 22 February, 2021 for posts of flying and ground duty (technical and non technical) personnel

The results of the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2021 have been declared on the official website.

The exam was conducted on 20, 21 and 22 February, 2021 for posts of flying and ground duty (technical and non technical) personnel. For the non-technical posts, the exam was held from 9:45 am to 11:45 am while for technical posts, it was held from 2:15 pm to 4:15 pm and 4:30 pm to 5:15 pm.

AFCAT 01/2021 candidates can check the results by taking the following steps:

Step 1: Visit the website https://afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Candidate Login

Step 3: A new page will load. Enter your email ID, password and the security click then click on login

Step 4: The result will open. Download the result file

Step 5: Take a print out of your scorecard and keep it safely for future reference

The AFCAT 01/2021 written exam was of 300 marks. Questions from various topics like numerical ability and reasoning, general awareness, military aptitude test and verbal ability in English were part of the written exam.

The selected candidates will now be called by the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) for an interview. After that, they will be asked to undergo a medical exam. A final merit list will then be prepared by the Indian Air Force (IAF) based on the performance of candidates in AFCAT, interview and medical assessment.

AFCAT is conducted twice every year and the applications are invited in June and December. The written exam is conducted in February and August every year.