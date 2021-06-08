The phase 2 exams will be conducted from 11 to 14 June in a computer-based remotely invigilated mode due to the COVID-19 pandemic

AEEE 2021: The Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has begun the slot booking for Amrita Entrance Examination – Engineering (AEEE) 2021 phase 2. Candidates who are interested can book their exam slots by visiting the official website — amrita.edu — till 9 June (5:00 pm).

While booking the slot online, candidates need to provide their application number and date of birth. After completing the slot booking process, the admit cards for phase 2 exams will be available for interested and eligible aspirants.

For the unversed, the AEEE 2021 examinations are being conducted in three phases. The phase 2 exams will be conducted from 11 to 14 June this year in a computer-based remote invigilated mode due to the coronavirus pandemic across the country. Phase 1 was conducted on 17 and 18 April and the results were declared on 11 May.

Candidates should note that the slot timings for the exam are from 10.00 am to 11:30 am and then from 2.00 pm to 3.30 pm. Even the selections of slots will be on a first come first serve basis, so aspirants are required to complete the booking process as early as possible.

Applicants can follow these steps for slot booking:

Step 1: Go to the official website https://www.amrita.edu/

Step 2: Search and go to the ‘Admissions’ tab on the top bar then click on ‘BTech 2021’. It will redirect the candidate to another page

Step 3: On the new page, enter the application number and date of birth to login

Step 4: Confirm or verify the details, select the date, and centre

Step 5: Following which candidate can confirm and book the slot online

Step 6: Download admit card or save it on computer for future use (if required)

The university has informed that candidates who are appearing for the exam must follow all the COVID-19 guidelines and Standard operating procedure (SOP) at the exam centre.

The dates for phase 3 have not yet been announced, it is likely to be conducted at the end of June or the beginning of July.