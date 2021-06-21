AEEE 2021 phase 2 results announced; candidates can check scorecard at amrita.edu

The second phase exam was held from 11 to 14 June in the computer-based remote proctored mode due to the COVID-19 situation

The Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has declared the Amrita Engineering Entrance Examination (AEEE) or AEEE 2021 phase 2 results. Candidates, who have appeared for the AEEE phase 2 examination, can check their results by visiting the official website: amrita.edu/. The second phase exam was held from 11 to 14 June in the computer-based remote proctored mode due to the COVID-19 situation.

Candidates should note that they will have to enter their registered email id and password to check the scorecards.

Follow these steps to access AEEE 2021 phase 2 results:

Step 1 – Go to https://aoap.amrita.edu/cap/index/

Step 2 – Enter the login details; registered email id and password

Step 3 – After successful login, check the AEEE 2021 scorecard that appears on the screen

Step 4 – Download the result and keep a printout for future references or use

After the AEEE 2021 results are out, candidates will have to register for Amrita University’s BTech Centralised Seat Allotment process (CSAP). Also, there is no cut-off for admission to BTech programmes.

The Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has informed that the admission and counselling process for all candidates will begin after all phases of AEEE are concluded. While, the last and final phase of AEEE 2021, phase 3, will be conducted from 11 to 14 July. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this exam will be held as an online remote proctored test.

Aspirants, who have still not applied for phase 3 exam, can register themselves until 5 July. Meanwhile, candidates who have already applied for phase 2, can also apply for phase 3. The applicant can submit their willingness for Phase 3 and the last day for it is 5 July till 8:00 pm.

Candidates can benefit from the scholarship facilities that will be offered by the university based on the results secured in either JEE / SAT / PUEE / AEEE.