The first phase result of the Amrita Engineering Entrance Exam (AEEE), 2021 has been declared by the Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham on Tuesday. Candidates can visit the official website, aoap.amrita.edu, to check their scorecard. The result of applicants who were found involved in malpractice has not been published.

The notice on the website says that such candidates can send their grievances to btech@amrita.edu. They will be given permission to appear for the next phase of the exam only after the grievance is resolved.

Applicants can follow these simple steps to check the results:

Step 1: Visit the official admission portal of the university: aoap.amrita.edu/cap/index/

Step 2: Enter your email ID and password. Click on ‘Sign in’

Step 3: Once you log in, you can view the results of the AEEE 2021 phase 1

Step 4: Download the result page. Save a copy of your scorecard

Step 5: Take a print out and keep it safely for future reference

The phase 1 exam was held on 17 and 18 April, reports Indian Express. The university has also announced that the phase 2 test will be conducted from 11 June to 14 June in remote proctored exam mode. Interested applicants will have to submit their willingness to participate in the exam by 4:30 pm on Sunday, 30 May.

Before their submissions, candidates need to change the exam mode from computer-based test to remote proctored.

The slot booking for AEEE 2021 phase 2 examination will start on 2 June.