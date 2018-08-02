Admit cards for RBI Grade B officers exam 2018 released; download call letter at the official website rbi.org.in

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday released the admit cards for the Grade B recruitment exams. Candidates who will appear for the examinations can download the admit card or call letter from the official website, rbi.org.in.
According to Indian Express, the RBI grade B exam will be conducted at various cities across the country on 16 August.
How to download admit card:
- Log on to the official website, rbi.org.in.
- Look for the “Opportunities@RBI” link.
- Select the “Call Letter” option from the “Current Vacancies” tab.
- Click the admission letter link for the Phase I exam for the post of Officers in Grade - B (General).
- Click on the “Admission Letter” link mentioned.
- Enter your registration number and your password which is your date of birth. Enter the code as shown in the picture too.
- The admit card will be available when once you click on “Login” or press “Enter”
- Download and save for further reference.
The Central Bank holds recruitment tests regularly to shortlist eligible candidates for various posts within the bank. Candidates are selected once they go through a written or online test and an interview round followed by that. Only those candidates who are able to clear the written/online exam are called for the interview round.
