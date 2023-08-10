Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury suspended from Lok Sabha till report of Privileges Committee

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, a Congressman, was expelled from the Lok Sabha on Thursday for “deliberate and repeated misconduct”; the Privileges Committee has been notified of the situation.

The motion to suspend Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the Lok Sabha’s leader for the Congress, was made by Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi.

“This House having taken the serious note of the gross, deliberate and repeated misconduct of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in utter disregard to the House and authority of Chair resolves that the matter of his misconduct be referred to Committee of Privileges of the House for the further investigation and report to the House and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury be suspended from the service of the House till the Committee submits its report,” he said.

The House approved the measure by voice voting.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi were expunged from the proceedings.

Members of the BJP have severely disapproved of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s comments. Invoking a point of order, Pralhad Joshi pressed the Congressman for an apology.

The Speaker of the Lok Sabha stated that Virendra Awasthi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s behaviour during the debate on the lost motion of no-confidence was not in keeping with the decorum of the House. Virendra Awasthi apologised for his behaviour and stated that he could not stand for insults to the prime minister.

(With agency inputs)