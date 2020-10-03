Active cases fall in 25 states, UTs as COVID-19 toll cross one lakh; Oxford vaccine likely in six months, says report

The deaths per million population in India is one of the lowest in the world with 73 deaths reported per million population while the global average is 130 deaths per million population, the health ministry said

India's COVID-19 toll crossed one lakh and the infection tally climbed to 64,73,544, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 54 lakh, pushing the recovery rate to 83.84 percent, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

India reported 79,476 new infections on Saturday, while 1,069 died in a span of 24 hours taking the nationwide toll from the virus to 1,00,842, data updated at 8 am showed.

The total recoveries have surged to 54,27,706, while there are 9,44,996 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 14.60 percent of the total caseload, the data showed.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate was recorded at 1.56 percent.

Meanwhile, the global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 34,817,275. While 25,879,985 have recovered, 1,032,708 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 75,49,076 cases. It is followed by India, which has 64,71,734 cases, Brazil (48,82,231) and Russia (11,94,643).

India tops global ranking with maximum Covid-19 recoveries, lowest mortality rate

India continues to occupy the top global position with the maximum number of COVID-19 recoveries and accounts for 21 percent of the recovered cases worldwide, while its share in the total cases stands at 18.6 percent, the Union Health Ministry said today.

India has also maintained its global position with one of the lowest COVID-19 case fatality rates (CFR) when compared to several other countries.

While the global CFR stands at 2.97 percent as on today, the comparative figure for India is 1.56 percent, it said.

The deaths per million population in India is one of the lowest in the world. While the global average is 130 deaths per million population, India is reporting 73 deaths per million population, the ministry said.

Trump undergoing Remdesivir therapy at military hospital; says 'doing well'

US President Donald Trump's condition has been "very concerning" over the last 24 hours, a source familiar with his health told AFP on Saturday, adding that the coming 48 hours would be critical.

"The president's vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. We're still not on a clear path to a full recovery," the news agency quoted the source as saying.

The assessment is at odds with the more optimistic picture presented by Trump's medical team, who said he was breathing well without oxygen and improving.

According to reports, the US president was given Remdesivir therapy at the hospital.

Trump, 74, and his wife US First Lady Melania Trump, 50, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

"Going well, I think! Thank you to all. LOVE!!!" Trump tweeted on Saturday.

While Trump, who showed "mild symptoms" of COVID-19, was flown to Walter Reed Military Medical Centre in Bethesda, a Maryland suburb of Washington DC, on Friday, the first lady stayed back at the White House.

Oxford vaccine could be rolled out within six months, says report

There is growing hope that a vaccine against the novel coronavirus may be given the green light by health regulators by the end of this year to be rolled out for a vaccination programme in six months' time or even less, according to a UK media report.

The vaccine candidate under trial by University of Oxford scientists in collaboration with pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca is the furthest in the process of trials and, according to a report in The Times, it could be given the required clearances by Christmas in December.

The newspaper quoted UK government sources involved in the making and distribution of vaccines as saying that a full vaccine roll-out programme for adults could take six months or less after approval.

We are looking at closer to six months and it is likely to be far shorter than that, a government source said.

According to the newspaper report, scientists on the trial are hopeful that they will get results before the end of this year, and that they will, at the very least show that it prevents 50 percent of infections, the threshold for success.

Jharkhand Minister dies after defeating coronavirus

A day after testing negative for coronavirus, Jharkhand Minority Welfare Minister Haji Hussain Ansari passed away on Saturday at the Medanta Hospital in Ranchi, a JMM leader said.

According to Jharkhand Mukti Morcha spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya, Ansari's coronavirus report had come negative on Friday.

The 73-year-old leader was made minister for the second time in January this year in the Hemant Soren's government.

He was admitted in the hospital for treatment of coronavirus earlier on. He complained of breathing problem on Saturday.

25 states/UTs report fall in active COVID-19 cases in last week

As many as 25 states and union territories (UTs) have reported a fall in the number of active cases during the last week, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday.

"25 States/UTs have reported a fall in the number of Active Cases during the last week. Higher number of daily recoveries and persistently regressing fatality rate are leading to the lower number of active cases on a daily basis," the Ministry tweeted.

At least 76.62 percent of the active coronavirus cases have been reported from 10 states and UTs, it said on Friday.

Maharashtra is leading the states' tally with more than 2.5 lakh cases, the government informed, adding that active cases contribute only 14.74 per cent to the positive caseload of the country.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August and 40 lakh on 5 September. It went past 50 lakh on 16 September and crossed 60 lakh on 28 September.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 7,78,50,403 samples have been tested up to 2 October, of which 11,32,675 were tested on Friday.

The 1,069 new fatalities include 424 from Maharashtra, 125 from Karnataka, 67 from Tamil Nadu, 53 each from Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, 50from Punjab, 37 from Delhi, 36 from Madhya Pradesh, and 31 from Andhra Pradesh.

The 1,00,842 deaths reported so far in India includes 37,480 from Maharashtra, followed by 9,653 from Tamil Nadu, 9,119 from Karnataka, 5,917 from Uttar Pradesh, 5,900 from Andhra Pradesh, 5,438 from Delhi, 5,070 from West Bengal, 3,501 from Punjab, and 3,475 from Gujarat.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

With inputs from PTI