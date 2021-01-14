ACET 2021: Registrations for March session begin 20 Jan, notification released at actuariesindia.org

On filling the online registration form, candidates will receive a confirmation mail at their registered email id giving them the link to proceed further by providing other details

The Institute of Actuaries of India has announced the registration dates for the ACET 2021 entrance examinations. As per an official notification, the examinations are scheduled to be held in March 2021.

The notification adds that the registration for the home based online examination will commence from 20 January and will close on 27 February, at 3pm.

The results of the ACET 2021 entrance examination will be announced on 3 April.

As per a report by Jagran Josh, students interested in applying for the ACET March 2021 exam are required to have passed the Class 12 examination with minimum marks required.

Here's how to complete the ACET March 2021 Registration process:

Step 1: Students need to visit the official website for ACET -- actuariesindia.org.

Step 2: Once there, they need to click on the ACET March 2021 Registration link.

Step 3: Candidates need to enter the details in the ACET registration link by logging in using the details provided.

Step 4: They need to submit the ACET 2021 application fee and click the final submission tab.

On filling the online registration form, candidates will receive a confirmation mail at their registered email id giving them the link to proceed further by providing other details. In case they do not receive a confirmation mail, they need to connect with the Institute of Actuaries of India at naresh@actuariesindia.org or call at 022-62433334.

The institute also plans to conduct mock examination for all registered candidates which will enable them to confirm if their system meets the technical requirement.

The Hall Ticket that will be available under the ACET login on 2 March for download, can be downloaded from http://www.actuariesindia.org/ACET%20module/Acet_login.aspx