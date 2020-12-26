ACET 2021 admit card released on actuariesindia.org; steps to download hall ticket for entrance exam

ACET 2021 will be held online at designated centres across India on 9 January for admission to various actuaries programmes in Indian universities and colleges

The Institute of Actuaries of India (IAI), the conducting body of Actuarial Common Entrance Test (ACET), has released the ACET 2021 admit cards. Candidates who applied online and paid the requisite fee for the examination can download the ACET admit cards from the official website actuariesindia.org.

The ACET is a university-level exam organised for providing admission in actuaries programmes in Indian institutions.

According to a report in NDTV, ACET 2021 will be held online at designated centres across India on 9 January with the duration of the exams being three hours. According to the report, as per the ACET 2021 exam pattern, the common entrance test will comprise 70 multiple choice questions for a total of 100 marks.

The report further mentions that the ACET 2021 admit cards will mention details of the candidates including roll numbers, application numbers, ACET 2021 exam centres, reporting time, and exam day guidelines.

Here's how to download the ACET 2021 Admit Card:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website actuariesindia.org

Step 2: Once there, they need to insert the credentials required on the IAI member login

Step 3: One the next window, they need to check and download the ACET 2021 admit cards

As per a report in Careers 360, candidates appearing for the exam must carry the ACET admit card 2021. Apart from the admit card, candidates must also carry with them a government-issued ID proof such as a PAN card, driver's license, an Aadhaar Card, an approved scientific calculator, and a pen for rough calculations.