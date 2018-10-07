ABVP wins Hyderabad University student union elections after eight years, bags all six posts

Hyderabad: After an eight-year gap, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad swept the student union elections in the University of Hyderabad (UoH) for 2018-19, winning the top six posts.

The ABVP, which contested the polls together with the Other Backward Classes Federation (OBCF) and Sevalal Vidyarthi Dal (SLVD), bagged all six posts, including that of President, Vice-President, General Secretary, Joint Secretary and Cultural Secretary in the elections held on 5 October.

The results were announced late on Saturday by the UoH, also popularly known as Hyderabad Central University (HCU). The elections saw intense competition among Students Federation of India, ABVP-OBCF-SLVD, and United Democratic Alliance, represented by Ambedkar Students Association, Bahujan Students Front, Dalit Students Union and National Students Union of India. More than 3,900 students took part in the polling, a UoH release said. "It is after a gap of eight years that ABVP has won the student union elections in UoH," Telangana ABVP member Sushil said.

A PhD scholar, Aarti Nagpal of ABVP-OBCF-SLVD won the President's post, while the Vice-President's post was bagged by Amit Kumar. Dheeraj Sanjogi was elected to the post of General Secretary and Praveen Kumar, that of Joint Secretary. Aravind S Kumar won Cultural Secretary's post and Nikhil Raj K, the post of Sports Secretary, the release said.

The Alliance for Social Justice, comprising SFI, Ambedkar Students Association, Dalit Students' Union and few other groups had swept the UoH student union elections in 2017.