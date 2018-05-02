AAP's ambitious foray into Madhya Pradesh may not undermine Congress' hold over anti-incumbency

A big and ambitious plan has been chalked out by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for Madhya Pradesh. Last week, the party announced that it will contest the Assembly elections due in the BJP-ruled state. While the campaign for the polls, due in November-December 2018, is to be launched by AAP's national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, the man leading the party into the kasbas and zilas of the central Indian state is Alok Agrawal. He spoke to Firstpost about what has been going on with regards to the party in the last six months.

A group called 'IITians for Alok' has been formed. Agrawal, who happens to be an alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur, is attracting IITians in India by asking them for recommendations on policy for a change. The movement titled 'Badlenge Madhya Pradesh' is largely online and manifests itself in meetings of IITian circles in Bhopal, Delhi and Mumbai.

The seriousness and interest in the initiative will hinge upon whether these IITians will come forward to contest and eventually work in the system in the far-flung corners of Madhya Pradesh. But how much can the technocrats influence those who eventually take up positions to turn their ideas into action – by putting to use the Madhya Pradesh government's budget of Rs 1.80 lakh crore?

When AAP shot to power in Delhi with 67 out of 70 seats in 2015, the education level of the MLAs among its ranks was often touted and talked about. But as per a PTI report, dated 17 June, 2016, 26 of the 67 AAP MLAs never went to college. The report also identified 12 party MLAs who had cleared Class 12.

Many of its highly educated members haven't fared so well either. Malviya Nagar MLA Somnath Bharati, who has an IIT degree, has been embroiled in controversies. In 2015, after Kejriwal's stern message to him to surrender in a domestic violence case, the Delhi government sanctioned his prosecution for alleged involvement in a midnight raid that was targeted at a group of African women in south Delhi.

Kapil Mishra, the MLA from Karawal Nagar, has a Masters' from the Delhi School of Social Work. The Water and Tourism Minister, who was a founding member of AAP, was dropped from the Delhi Cabinet supposedly over his ‘poor performance’ on the eve of a ‘massive expose’ he promised on the alleged water tanker scam in the Delhi Jal Board. So, despite holding degrees, some of its MLAs have not conducted themselves well after coming to power. Their lack of political experience apparent. A similar scenario could play out in Madhya Pradesh.

Agrawal revealed that in the present AAP cadres in Madhya Pradesh, the ratio of those new to politics versus those who were formerly associated with the BJP-Congress is 90:10. So, a majority of those who'd end up forming the government, if AAP manages to win that is, are fairly inexperienced.

But Agrawal feels that the people of the state are fed up of the polity. "Madhya Pradesh is in bad shape. The electricity bills are soaring and a third of the population suffers from chronic water shortage. The people don't trust the Congress for coming up with an alternative," said Agrawal, an engineer turned socio-political activist who played a critical role in the Narmada Bachao Andolan team that procured a compensation of Rs 10 crore for families displaced by the Maan dam project.

AAP's state secretary Dushyant Dangi, who joined India Against Corruption movement in 2011 and AAP in 2014, said that the party has 35,000 volunteers in Madhya Pradesh and that figure is expected to double in the next two months. Agrawal revealed that AAP has covered 30 percent of the booths and by May end, it will have representation in booths in all 230 constituencies.

The Vidhan Sabha prabhavi in each district will lead a team of experts on social media, tribal issues, Dalits and farmers; a decentralised and diverse campaign. After the Congress' close fight in Gujarat, senior party leader Ajay Singh had said the booth structure is stronger in Madhya Pradesh and as many as 12 coordinators are being appointed to supervise poll management in all the 230 constituencies.

The Congress has adequately represented the regions of Madhya Pradesh in its leadership. There's Kamal Nath from Mahakaushal, Jyotiraditya Scindia and OBC leader Ramniwas Rawat from the Gwalior-Chambal belt, Ajay Singh from the Vindhya region and SC leader Surendra Chaudhary from Bundelkhand.

Dangi said the three issues that are going to outline the campaign are corruption in electricity, agrarian distress and unemployment. Highlighting the alleged dubiousness in the Madhya Pradesh power ministry, AAP told Firstpost when it conducted its research last year, 17,500 MW power was available to Madhya Pradesh on paper whereas the demand was only for 11,000 MW.

"Private power suppliers are being engaged through contracts and the state's own power plants are underutilised. Why is there this excessive availability when the demand is much lesser? It is expensive to produce electricity and the common man is paying from his own pocket to maintain the fixed cost of each and every unit generated by private power plants. Surplus power is also being sold by the Madhya Pradesh government to other states like Delhi, Rajasthan and Maharashtra at lower rates,” Dangi explained, adding that electricity bills have been increasing rapidly each year.

Here is a page from the energy department of Madhya Pradesh government, which states a figure of 18,125 MW of potential to produce electricity:

The party members shared data that revealed that for the year 2016-17, Bina Power Supply Limited paid about Rs 478.26 crore for 14.2 crore units in 11 months, which resulted in an average electricity rate of Rs 33.68 per unit. Similarly, Rs 214.20 crore was paid for 2.54 crore units purchased from Jhabua Power Limited, which cost Rs 84.33 per unit. On the basis of these figures, the party is asserting that buying electricity from multiple private companies, whose list also features MB Power (Madhya Pradesh) Limited and Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited, is unnecessary. They alleged that the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government has made 1,575 MW agreements with six private companies. AAP, a party that rose through the ranks on its anti-corruption promises, is all set to draw the attention of the voters to the way it has slashed powers bills by half in the capital. But, on the ground, the voter might not be able to imagine and register any kind of progress made in Delhi. The second issue is that of agriculture and AAP has deemed the Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana illegal under Section 36 (c) of the Krishi Upaj Mandi Adhiniyam, 1972. The agrarian scheme launched by Chouhan’s government in October 2017 was devised to offer farmers the price difference between the market price and the minimum support price. The act states: "The price of the notified agricultural produce brought into the market yard for sale shall be settled by tender bid or open auction system and no deduction shall be made from the agreed price on any account whatsoever (provided that in the market yard the price of such notified agricultural produce of which support price has been declared by the state government, shall not be settled below the price so declared and no bid shall be permitted to start, in the market yard, below the rate so fixed)." An email they shared with Firstpost specified that the scheme does not guarantee the farmers that all the produce and a certain quantity of yield will be bought according to the condition that is estimated to be less than 30 percent of the total yield. That is, the rest 70 percent of the produce will fall prey to hoarders.

When asked what is the vikalp in mind, AAP resorted to the two measures commonly stated by agriculture activists across the board, which are waiving off farmer loans and implementation of the Swaminathan Committee’s report which states that the minimum support price should be one and a half times the cost of production.

The third pillar of the AAP plan for Madhya Pradesh is unemployment. The State Economic Survey 2017 had quantified that out of 14.11 lakh unemployed in the state of Madhya Pradesh, 12.98 lakh were educated. "We will offer a Berozgari Bhatta (unemployment allowance) to support the livelihood of the educated unemployed youth since it is the state's job to guarantee employment," explained Dangi. The question is, will the state have the fiscal resources to fund such a large-scale welfare scheme?

A champion of the sport of anti-incumbency, AAP will have to first prove it has the bench strength to form and run a government, else its idealism and energy might end up retired-hurt. For the Congress, which has in the recent times displayed a lack of connect with the grassroots, especially after the slow death of its frontal wing Seva Dal, AAP’s outreach might not make the fourth innings chase harder than it is.