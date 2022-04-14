AAP Mumbai slams MVA alliance using guest list of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding as bait; check post

While some users have applauded the AAP Mumbai unit for this unique idea of a political campaign, some have focused on the serious problems mentioned in the post

The Mumbai Unit of the Aam Aadmi Party has surprised social media users by using Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding as bait to attack the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the ruling alliance in the state.

On 14 April, 2022, the official Instagram Handle of AAP Mumbai shared some photos, following a thumbnail with a photo of Ranbir-Alia that asks to swipe right to find out the leaked guest list of one of the most awaited weddings of Bollywood. As the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding is the most talked-about event recently and everyone is excited about the Bollywood stars who have received the invitation, the post soon caught the eyes of many social media users and left them surprised with its unexpected twist.

Check the post here:

The post was just a lure to target the inefficiency of the MVA government. Each picture points to an issue suffered by the people of Mumbai. The AAP has referred to five problems including rising petrol prices, electricity bills, water supply issue and so on, in Mumbai, and criticised the inaction of the MVA alliance on these issues. As the Arvind Kejriwal-led political outfit is targeting the Maharashtra Government, here are the problems it highlighted:

The Brihammumbai Municipal Corporation failed to clean up the Mithi River even after spending almost Rs 1,500 crore.

Mumbai has the highest electricity tariff with each unit costing Rs 9.76.

The liability of Mumbai’s BEST buses will be over Rs 10,000 crores till March 2023.

Mumbai is in second in terms of the highest petrol prices in India. Each litre of petrol costs Rs 120.51.

78 percent of toilets in Mumbai slums don’t have reliable water supply.

The post accumulated mixed reactions. While some users have applauded the AAP Mumbai unit for this unique idea of a political campaign, some have focused on the serious problems mentioned in the post.

As Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are set to tie the knot on Thursday, the police have issued a warning affirming that paparazzi should not block roads and ensure pathways are clear for the vehicles of celebrities and Kapoor's family members to head towards his residence Vastu.

