AAP MP Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for Monsoon Session

The Rajya Sabha on Monday suspended AAP MP Sanjay Singh for the remaining duration of the Monsoon Session for his “unruly behaviour”.

#WATCH | Rajya Sabha Chairman suspends AAP MP Sanjay Singh for the remaining duration of the Monsoon session during the Opposition’s protest in the House over the Manipur issue pic.twitter.com/YpNYIhhMck — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2023

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal moved the motion to suspend him, which was adopted by the House by voice vote.

Before the motion was moved, Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar named Singh for his “unruly behaviour” and cautioned him.

Soon after suspending Singh, the chairman adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm as opposition members continued to create uproar in the House.

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid ruckus by the Opposition on the Manipur issue. https://t.co/S102x4oxYH — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2023

They were demanding a statement from the Prime Minister in the House on the Manipur issue.

Calling the move unfortunate, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said that they will explore legal options in the matter.

“If Sanjay Singh is suspended for raising his voice for the truth, then we will not be upset. Our legal team will look into this matter, but this is unfortunate,” said Bhardwaj.

#WATCH | On AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s suspension for the remaining duration of the Monsoon session, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj says, “If Sanjay Singh is suspended for raising his voice for the truth, then we will not be upset. Our legal team will look into this… pic.twitter.com/r4JNiieyBr — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2023

Meanwhile, MPs from Opposition camp are meeting Rajya Sabha Chairman over the suspension of Singh.

