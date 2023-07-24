AAP MP Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for Monsoon Session
The Rajya Sabha on Monday suspended AAP MP Sanjay Singh for the remaining duration of the Monsoon Session for his 'unruly behaviour'
The Rajya Sabha on Monday suspended AAP MP Sanjay Singh for the remaining duration of the Monsoon Session for his “unruly behaviour”.
#WATCH | Rajya Sabha Chairman suspends AAP MP Sanjay Singh for the remaining duration of the Monsoon session during the Opposition’s protest in the House over the Manipur issue pic.twitter.com/YpNYIhhMck
— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2023
Related Articles
Leader of the House Piyush Goyal moved the motion to suspend him, which was adopted by the House by voice vote.
Before the motion was moved, Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar named Singh for his “unruly behaviour” and cautioned him.
Soon after suspending Singh, the chairman adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm as opposition members continued to create uproar in the House.
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid ruckus by the Opposition on the Manipur issue. https://t.co/S102x4oxYH
— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2023
They were demanding a statement from the Prime Minister in the House on the Manipur issue.
Calling the move unfortunate, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said that they will explore legal options in the matter.
“If Sanjay Singh is suspended for raising his voice for the truth, then we will not be upset. Our legal team will look into this matter, but this is unfortunate,” said Bhardwaj.
#WATCH | On AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s suspension for the remaining duration of the Monsoon session, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj says, “If Sanjay Singh is suspended for raising his voice for the truth, then we will not be upset. Our legal team will look into this… pic.twitter.com/r4JNiieyBr
— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2023
Meanwhile, MPs from Opposition camp are meeting Rajya Sabha Chairman over the suspension of Singh.
With inputs from agencies
also read
Police issues stern warning for misusing Manipur Commando uniform by rioters
This comes after videos were found doing the rounds in which some of the armed assailants were seen wearing the black uniform, which seems to have been stolen during the uprising witnessed in the state from May 3 onwards.
Supreme Court to hear Manipur govt's plea against internet restoration on July 11
Based on these suggestions, the High Court mandated that physical trials be carried out by the Manipur government to determine whether it is feasible to offer internet access to the whitelisted mobile phones while maintaining the security of Manipur and the safety of its residents
Manipur violence: 1 civilian killed 2 injured in clashes
At least 150 people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.