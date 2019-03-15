AAP leader Alka Lamba takes to Twitter, hints at possible return to Congress

New Delhi: AAP leader Alka Lamba on Friday dropped subtle hints about her inclination to return to the Congress.

In a post on Twitter in Hindi which roughly translates as, "Five years ago, I left my 20 years long journey with Congress to defeat the BJP in Delhi. BJP lost the elections. Now when the turn has come to defeat the BJP at the national level, how leaving the five-year-old collaboration is wrong? Today, I feel happy to see AAP and me giving strength to Congress in order to defeat the BJP."

In December, the AAP MLA said that the party had sought her resignation after she raised objection over the resolution passed in the Delhi Assembly pressing for revoking Bharat Ratna conferred to late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi over 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

However, Lamba has not made any official announcement regarding her exit from AAP.

