AAP intends to contest all 60 assembly constituencies seats, two Lok Sabha seats in Arunachal Pradesh next year

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has stated its intention to run candidates in all 60 assembly constituencies and two Lok Sabha seats in Arunachal Pradesh in the next general elections.

Toko Nikam, state unit general secretary of the AAP, told reporters that if the party wins power in the northeastern state in 2024, it will provide free water, electricity, medical services up to Rs 10 lakh, and world-class education.

If elected, Nikam promises to remove the contentious Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (APUAPA) of 2014 and the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act of 1978.

Protests occurred in the northeastern state when the state authorities arrested 40 individuals under the APUAPA in connection with this year’s 72-hour bandh in the state capital.

Many groups urged the state administration to abolish the Act, which was adopted in 2014 by the state’s Nabam Tuki-led Congress government.

According to the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act of 1978, no one shall convert or seek to convert any person from one religious faith to another by the use of force, seduction, or other fraudulent methods, nor shall any person aid or abet any such conversion.

Nikam said the party will resolve the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) fiasco within six months and abolish the Arunachal Pradesh State Service Selection Board to eradicate corrupt practices.

“AAP will also erect a ‘Statue of Honesty’ in honour of the Gyamar Padang, the whistleblower in the APPSC paper leakage case,” he said.

The paper leak came to light when Gyamar Padung, a candidate of the written examination for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) conducted by the APPSC, filed a case with Itanagar police station stating that the papers for the examination were leaked.

More than 400 candidates appeared in the examination that was held on August 26 and 27 last year.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the APPSC paper leak case on October 26 last year.

Nikam said the party’s priorities include constructing a world-class city road in the Capital Region, implementing a blanket ban on out-of-turn promotions in various departments and ensuring all-weather road connectivity to district headquarters.

The AAP also aims to establish a fully functioning Lokayukta in the state, provide world-class medical facilities at Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), regularise casual labourers and ALCs (Auxiliary Labour Corps) serving in various departments for the last 12 to 20 years and above, enhance wages for ‘gaon burahs’ and construct village council courts in accordance with the Assam Frontier (Administration of Justice) Regulation, 1945.

The party also plans to create the 3rd and 4th Arunachal Pradesh Armed Police Battalions to generate employment opportunities for the youth.

When asked about the financial burden associated with the promises, Nikam said the party will create policies to judiciously use the funds provided by the central government and the share of the state tax.

