Aam Aadmi Party Dharna Latest Updates: Doctors in LNJP hospital have said that Satyendra Jain is not taking food orally and is being given glucose, electrolytes and medication for symptomatic relief intravenously. He is likely to be kept in the ICU for the next 24 hours for observation. IAS officers say they are ready for 'formal talks' with Arvind Kejriwal, seek steps on their security.
As storm gathers around AAP-led Delhi government's ongoing protest against the Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal, Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy has said that another BJP-appointed L-G — Kiran Bedi — is autocratic and "interferes" in government functioning.
While the Opposition support for Kejriwal is gaining steam, the Bharatiya Janata Party has upped the ante by "instructing" the L-G to file a case against the chief minister or said that they will file a case if the L-G fails to do so.
"We have shared over 50 letters about IAS officers skipping meetings. They themselves have admitted they skip meetings. If this isn't a strike, what is it? If IAS officers and L-G give a statement that they will start attending meetings, we will end the dharna. We have tried everything — from writing letters, appealing them in vidhan Sabha and sitting on a dharna," says Sanjay Singh.
The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the AAP government who authorised the sit-in by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and some of his cabinet colleagues at the lieutenant governor's office and observed that strikes are usually held outside an establishment or office and not inside. The observation by a bench of Justices A K Chawla and Navin Chawla came during the hearing of two petitions, one against the sit-in by Aam Aadmi Party leader Kejriwal and the other against the alleged strike by the IAS officers of Delhi government. "Who authorised the strike/dharna (sit-in by Kejriwal)? You are sitting inside the LG's office. If it's a strike, it has to be outside the office," the court told lawyers appearing for the Delhi government in the two matters.
The lawyer said that strike was "an individual decision," to which the court asked: "Is it authorised?"
The Aam Aadmi Party will hold a key meeting at chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence at 12 pm on Monday, ANI reported.
In the latest show of support, RWAs from Narela have written a letter in support of the Aam Aadmi Party's demand for full statehood of Delhi.
Doctors conducted a health check up for Manish Sisodia on Monday who is on the sixth day of his fast.
The latest entrant to back the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi is the Janata Dal United whose National General Secretary and spokesperson Pavan K Varma has said that "those urging officers to non-cooperate against the elected government of the day, may reap immediate political benefit, but will destroy the very foundations of our Republic in the long run."
Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday tweeted that he will assure the safety of IAS officers and urged them to resume work without any fear and pressure.
Kejriwal tweeted on Monday morning to update people about health minister Satyendra Jain's health who was shifted to the hospital on Sunday night after complaining of headache and difficulty in breathing. Kejriwal said that both Jain and Manish Sisodia, who is on the sixth day of his fast, were doing fine.
To further bolster his political support, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called up Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday while Thackeray told him told that he was “disgusted” with the situation in the national capital.
The Delhi IAS association asked the Delhi government not to use its officers for "political gains" and rebutted its claim that they were on strike. It also said that the AAP dispensation needed to "change its attitude" amid Kejriwal's standoff with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.
Spurred by participation of CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and several Left workers, the Aam Aadmi Party managed to stage a notable protest march but failed to reach its avowed destination - 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, the Prime Minister's residence.
Amid the ongoing sit-in by party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his two cabinet colleagues at the lieutenant governor's office, the AAP leaders and workers began the march from Mandi House but were stopped at Parliament Street police station, way behind the finishing line - 7, LKM.
Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain, who has been on a hunger strike since Tuesday over the Aam Aadmi Party government's standoff with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, has been hospitalised for his deteriorating health condition, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted late on Sunday. The health minister was taken to the LNJP Hospital, officials said.
Kejriwal confirmed that his colleague has been hospitalised even as the tug-of-war between the AAP government and the LG refused to die down on the seventh day today.
"Satyender Jain shifted to hospital due to his deteriorating health (sic)," he tweeted. His health summary this morning showed that his sugar level was 64 units (mg/dL) and ketone level in urine was "large". The blood pressure level was 96/68 and he weighed 78.5 kg, sources said.
Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, Jain and Gopal Rai, have stayed put at the L-G office demanding that Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal direct IAS officers to end what the AAP described as their "strike" and approve doorstep ration delivery scheme.
Jain had gone on strike on Tuesday, and his sugar level had further dipped yesterday, even as he asserted that the AAP government will continue to fight for people of the city. In a tweet, the minister had shared a copy of his health summary, which said, the ketone level in urine had increased to a "large amount".
"My reports. Ketones are increasing and blood sugar is constantly low. Lost 3.7 kg wt in 4 days. We will continue fighting for ppl of Delhi (sic)," he had tweeted. On Saturday, a team of medical specialists had examined Jain and Sisodia, who is also on indefinite fast at the LG office since Wednesday.
According to the health summary, Jain's weight on June 12 was 82.7 kg while he weighed 79 kg on 16 June. The sugar level had dipped again to 40 units on Saturday. His blood pressure reading was 110/70.
SP Rajya Sabha MP Ramgopal Yadav to meet Satyendra Jain, Manish Sisodia soon
AAP leader Sanjay Singh rushes to LNJP hospital to meet Manish Sisodia
IAS officers say they are ready for talks with Arvind Kejriwal
While welcoming Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's statement, IAS officers say, "We are open for talks with the Delhi chief minister." They have also demanded specific steps to ensure their safety.
Manish Sisodia being kept under observation
Kejriwal govt garnered support of several regional parties in last few days
Of all the political leaders who have voiced their support for the AAP dharna so far, Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee has been the most articulate in its criticism of the crisis in Delhi. In its power tussle with the lieutenant governor and the BJP, Kejriwal and his government has garnered the backing of several regional parties, even as the L-G’s office continues to stay mum on the crisis. Read more here.
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia being taken to the hospital
Manish Sisodia's ketone level rises to 7.4; team of doctors to visit L-G house
Manish Sisodia's ketone level rises to 7.4 while on Sunday it was 6.4. Ideally, it should be zero. Anything above 2 is considered to be in the danger zone. A team of doctors is on its way to the L-G house to see him.
AAP leader visits LNJP hospital ICU to enquire about health of Satyendra Jain
After Delhi, Puducherry L-G Kiran Bedi accused of interfering in governance of the Union Territory
After the tussle between the L-G and the chief minister in Delhi, now the Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi has been accused of interfering in governance by chief minister V Narayanasamy, India Today reported.
AAP to launch signature campaign on Tuesday, send 10 lakh letters to Narendra Modi
A signature campaign will begin on Tuesday and 10 lakh letters will be sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Sanjay Singh in the party press conference in Delhi on Monday.
Aam Aadmi Party to hold prayer meeting for well-being of its ministers at 5 pm today
As Manish Sisodia continues to hold fast for the sixth-day, AAP has arranged for a prayer meeting at 5 pm on Monday for the well-being of its leaders, The Indian Express reported.
File case against Arvind Kejriwal, BJP asks Delhi L-G Anil Baijal
BJP has asked Delhi L-G Anil Baijal to lodge a case against Arvind Kejriwal. "If the L-G doesn't take legal action against the Delhi chief minister, BJP would file a case", the Bharatiya Janata Party has said, India Today reported. BJP has alledged that Aam Aadmi Party's dharna is obstructing the Lieutenant Governor's work.
IAS Association stands in support of Delhi's officers, says threats and violence can't be tolerated
"We stand by our colleagues in Delhi and demand safety and security of all IAS officers and Government officials. Threats and physical violence have no place in a civilised society," the IAS Association tweeted.
Delhi HC defers case hearing to Friday; to hear pleas against Kejriwal, IAS officers
The HC bench headed by Justice A K Chawla and Justice Navin Chawla heard two petitions, one against the sit-in by AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and the other against the alleged strike by the IAS officers posted in Delhi, The Indian Express reported. The next hearing will be held on 22 June.
Who authorised the strike, asks Delhi High Court
The Delhi High Court on Monday questioned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the ongoing standoff with Lieutenant-General Anil Baijal and asked who had authorised Kejriwal and his ministers to sit on a dharna. Hearing a petition against the weeklong sit-in at the L-G's office, the Delhi High Court's sharp rebuttal came on Tuesday when the court said, "Thing is that you're sitting on a dharna. Who authorised them to sit on a dharna like this? This can't be called a strike. You can't go inside someone's office or house and hold a strike there."
You can't go inside someone's house or office and start a strike: Delhi HC to Kejriwal
Questioning Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government's dharna over the past few days, Delhi High Court said, "This can't be called a dharna, you can't go inside someone's house or office and start a strike."
Delhi HC pulls up Kejriwal over dharna
The Delhi High Court has questioned the Aam Aadmi Party and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday over staging of dharna amid ongoing political tussle with L-G Anil Baijal, India Today reported.
AAP to hold key meeting at Kejriwal's house at 12 pm
Aam Aadmi Party will hold a key meeting at chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence at 12 pm on Monday, ANI reported.
Doctors conduct a health check up for Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in Delhi
Four chief ministers extend support to Kejriwal; Kamal Hassan, Sitaram Yechury, Prakash Raj also back AAP's demands
Earlier on Sunday, as the protest grew, Arvind Kejriwal received the support of four non-BJP chief ministers including West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan who flew down to Delhi to meet him but, were not allowed. They were later received by his wife at the chief minister's official residence. The protest march also saw the presence of CPM leader Sitaram Yechury.
Satyendra Jain, Manish Sisodia doing well, tweets Arvind Kejriwal
"Last night, Satyendra Jain’s ketone levels increased and he complained of headache, body ache, difficulty in breathing and difficulty in passing urine. So, he had to be shifted to hospital. Now, he is doing well. It is the sixth day of Manish’s fast. He is doing well."
Arvind Kejriwal seeks support of Uddhav Thackeray , Thackeray laments situation in the capital
According to a News18 report, Arvind Kejriwal called up Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday when the latter told the AAP leader that he was “disgusted” with the situation in the national capital.
IAS officers allege victimsation, urge Delhi government to not use them for 'political gains'
IAS officers came out in public on Sunday alleging that they have been "targeted and victimised" for political gains. The Delhi IAS association asked the Delhi government not to use its officers for "political gains" and rebutted its claim that they were on strike. It had also said that the AAP dispensation needed to "change its attitude" amid Kejriwal's standoff with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, PTI reported.
Shatrughan Sinha praises Arvind Kejriwal's 'statesmanship', hopes for IAS officers' strike to end soon
"Our dear friend, dynamic and most talked about Chief Minister of Delhi ArvindKejriwal has certainly shown statesmanship and has appealed the officers to get back to work. He has moved two steps. Hope the so called strike of the bureaucrats ends now. Jai Hind!", Sinha tweeted.
Kejriwal thanks people of Delhi for supporting protest
Kejriwal thanked the people of Delhi for extending support to the party's protest in the National Capital on Sunday. "A large number of people today come out on the road to save democracy. Salute people's passion People have given great sacrifices to save their beloved country and democracy. If tomorrow, even if we have to give our own life for this, it is very happy."
AAP launches protest march, fails to reach destination
Spurred by participation of CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury and several Left workers, the Aam Aadmi Party managed to stage a notable protest march on Sunday but failed to reach its avowed destination — 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, the Prime Minister's residence.
Amid the ongoing sit-in by party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his two cabinet colleagues at the lieutenant governor's office, the AAP leaders and workers began the march from Mandi House but were stopped at Parliament Street police station, way behind the finishing line.
IAS officers say they are ready for talks with Arvind Kejriwal
Kejriwal govt garnered support of several regional parties in last few days
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia being taken to the hospital
Manish Sisodia's ketone level rises to 7.4; team of doctors to visit L-G house
Satyendra Jain not taking food orally, to be kept under medical observation for next 24 hours
Dr J C Passey, medical superintendent of LNJP Hospital in Delhi said that Satyendra Jain was shifted at 11.50 pm on Sunday on the complaints of a headache, nausea, abdomen pain, respiratory difficulties and urine retention. "Our team of specialists, who examined him, advised hospitalisation following which he was shifted to the ICU where necessary investigations and treatment was started instantly," the doctor said. "He (Jain) had to be put on oxygen therapy and he felt better after he passed urine at 2.30 am. His general condition is stable," Passey said, reported The Indian Express.
Passey said Jain is not taking food orally and is being given glucose, electrolytes and medication for symptomatic relief intravenously. "Our team of specialists have examined him again today and have advised some investigations. He is likely to be kept in the ICU for the next 24 hours for observation," he said, PTI reported.
L-G Anil Baijal couldn't take out even five minutes to meet us in the past week
"Sitting at Lt Governor Anil Baijal's house was our last resort. Mr Baijal could not give us even 5 minutes in these 7 days," AAP spokesperson Sanjay Singh said.
After Delhi, Puducherry L-G Kiran Bedi accused of interfering in governance of the Union Territory
Arvind Kejriwal to decide on joint opposition deputy speaker; will end protest if L-G, IAS officers agree to attend meetings: Sanjay Singh
"AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will take a decision on joint opposition deputy speaker support", said Sanjay Singh addressing media persons in Delhi on Monday. "We have shared over 50 letters about IAS officers skipping meetings. They themselves have admitted they skip meetings. If this isn't a strike, what is it? If IAS officers and L-G give a statement that they will start attending meetings, we will end the dharna. We have tried everything — from writing letters, appealing them in vidhan Sabha and sitting on a dharna," Singh said.
AAP to launch signature campaign on Tuesday, send 10 lakh letters to Narendra Modi
AAP invites people to the prayer meeting being held for the well-being of its fasting ministers
Aam Aadmi Party to hold prayer meeting for well-being of its ministers at 5 pm today
Congress is siding with BJP; AAP was the first to raise voice against dangers to democracy across the nation: Sanjay Singh
AAP leader Sanjay Singh took a dig at the Congress party at the press conference on Monday. "Whenever the democracy was threatened in Goa, Manipur, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, the AAP was the first to speak up. You should now ask the Congress why they are siding with the BJP?" Singh told the mediapersons in Delhi.
AAP says dharna was the last resort; questions must be raised on BJP's protest as well
The Aam Aadmi Party in its press conference on Monday said that they tried everything possible and the the protest was the last resort. "There is a protest staged by BJP right now in front of CM's office. Questions must be raised about that as well then," AAP demanded.
Whatever is happening to AAP in Delhi is not good for democracy: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut
"The type of movement Arvind Kejriwal has started is a unique one. Uddhav Thackeray had a conversation with him and said that Kejriwal has the right to work for Delhi because they are the elected government. Whatever is happening to them, it's not good for democracy, Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena told ANI.
File case against Arvind Kejriwal, BJP asks Delhi L-G Anil Baijal
AAP Spokesperson says Delhi CM wrote to IAS officers assuring them of safety
"We have shared over 50 letters about IAS officers skipping meetings. They themselves have admitted they skip meetings. If this isn't a strike, what is it? If IAS officers and L-G give a statement that they will start attending meetings, we will end the dharna. We have tried everything — from writing letters, appealing them in vidhan Sabha and sitting on a dharna. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal himself had written to IAS officers on Sunday, calling them family and assured them of their safety. But if IAS officers continue their strike, people of Delhi will not stay quiet as the national capital is already reeling under water scarcity and pollution," said AAP spokesperson Sanjay Sinha as per News18 reports.
RECAP: Arvind Kejriwal's protest draws in nation-wide political support
On Sunday, the AAP movement saw the most momentum with the chief ministers of four states coming out in support of Kejriwal’s protest, urging both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh to intervene and resolve the crisis.
IAS Association stands in support of Delhi's officers, says threats and violence can't be tolerated
'Strikes are held outside an establishment or office and not inside them', Delhi HC tells AAP government
The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the AAP government that who authorised the sit-in by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and some of his cabinet colleagues at the lieutenant governor's office and observed that strikes are usually held outside an establishment or office and not inside them, News18 reported.
Delhi HC defers case hearing to Friday; to hear pleas against Kejriwal, IAS officers
Who authorised the strike, asks Delhi High Court
The Delhi High Court on Monday questioned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the ongoing standoff with Lieutenant-General Anil Baijal and asked who had authorised Kejriwal and his ministers to sit on a dharna. Hearing a petition against the weeklong sit-in at the L-G's office, the Delhi High Court's sharp rebuttal came on Tuesday when the court said, "Thing is that you're sitting on a dharna. Who authorised them to sit on a dharna like this? This can't be called a strike. You can't go inside someone's office or house and hold a strike there."
Former finance secretary Arvind Mayaram appeals to IAS officers in Delhi to immediately resume their normal duties
You can't go inside someone's house or office and start a strike: Delhi HC to Kejriwal
Delhi HC pulls up Kejriwal over dharna
Ashish Khetan urges people to pray for Manish Sisodia's health
"Visited Satyendra Jain. Doctors said that if he had not received medical attention for another few hours, there could have been a renal failure. Equally worrisome is the rising ketone level of Manish Sisodia who is still on an indefinite hunger strike. Please pray for him," Khetan tweeted.
Satyendra Jain still in hospital, doctors administer his health
Delhi's health minister Satyendra Jain who was rushed to the Lok Nayak hospital on Sunday night is currently being administered medical support
AAP to hold key meeting at Kejriwal's house at 12 pm
RWAs from Narela write letter in support of AAP government's demand for full statehood of Delhi
JD(U) backs Aam Aadmi Party, national spokesperson comes out in support
According to India Today, JD(U) is the latest entrant to back the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi. Its National General Secretary and spokesperson Pavan K Varma has said that "those urging officers to non-cooperate against the elected government of the day, may reap immediate political benefit, but will destroy the very foundations of our Republic in the long run."
Doctors conduct a health check up for Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in Delhi
Delhi is 'paralysed'; since Kejriwal has assured safety of IAS officers, impasse should end, says activist Vimlendu Jha
RECAP: Arvind Kejriwal assures safety to IAS officers, appeals to them to resume work
"I will ensure their (IAS officers') safety and security with all the powers and resources available at my command," tweeted Kejriwal.
Four chief ministers extend support to Kejriwal; Kamal Hassan, Sitaram Yechury, Prakash Raj also back AAP's demands
Satyendra Jain, Manish Sisodia doing well, tweets Arvind Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal seeks support of Uddhav Thackeray , Thackeray laments situation in the capital
IAS officers allege victimsation, urge Delhi government to not use them for 'political gains'
Shatrughan Sinha praises Arvind Kejriwal's 'statesmanship', hopes for IAS officers' strike to end soon
Kejriwal thanks people of Delhi for supporting protest
AAP launches protest march, fails to reach destination
