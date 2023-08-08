AAP Cabinet reshuffle: Delhi Services and Vigilance Dept handed over to Atishi from Saurabh Bharadwaj

The Aam Aadmi Party has announced a major cabinet reshuffle, stripping Saurabh Bharadwaj of the post of Service and Vigilance and handing it over to Delhi PWD Minister Atishi.

Atishi will now handle the portfolios of both Finance, Service and Vigilance.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sent has forwarded the proposal of rejig to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

The reshuffle comes just a day after the Delhi Ordinance Bill was passed in both houses of Parliament.

Both Atishi and Bharadwaj were inducted into Delhi’s cabinet following the resignation of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain.

Currently, Atishi, the sole woman in the seven-member Delhi Cabinet, has the most number of portfolios allotted to her. In March, she was pushed up to higher ranks in the cabinet where she bagged the finance portfolio.

The minister is also responsible for the Public Works, Education and Power departments of the Delhi government.